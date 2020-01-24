Smart Glass Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2027-– Artratio S.L., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A| The Insight Partners

The global smart glass market accounted to US$ 2.85 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 11.73 Bn by 2027.

APAC is considered to be the fastest growing economic region. The dominance of the region is majorly attributed to the presence of large numbers of leading smart glass manufacturers. Almost 60% of the world’s population lives in the Asia Pacific region, China and India being the most populated countries. More than 2 billion people live in the urban areas. Owing to these reasons, the density of buildings and infrastructural construction properties has reached to a new high in the region. Growing infrastructures and population have put pressures on the energy demands in the region, and therefore energy efficiency is one of the prime focus areas of Governments of respective countries in the APAC. Also, many of the cities in the region are technological hubs, where increasing number of companies are resulting in increasing infrastructural constructions. Owing to this, there has been rapid adoptions of innovative products such as smart glass in the recent infrastructural constructions. Thus, the smart glass market is anticipated to witness growth in the APAC region.

Major Keyplayers of Smart Glass Market are Artratio S.L., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, Corning, Incorporated, Gentex Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Pleotint LLC, Polytronix, Inc., Research Frontiers Incorporated, Smartglass International Ltd.

Market Insights

Increasing need for energy efficiency and better utilization of natural light is driving the smart glass market

Smart glass aids in dynamically changing the tint of the glass in order to control the amount of heat/light that penetrates in a building. They are also used for creating on-demand private space, especially for offices. The smart glass windows provide 45 to 70% more energy efficiency in comparison with the dual-pane standard glass. The smart windows help in providing more savings and help in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The smart glass windows that are used in commercial and residential buildings are multi-functional; these windows help in maximizing the amount of sunlight and controlling the transfer of heat in and out of the building. However, the loss of energy through the doors and windows account about 50% of the energy consumption in the buildings. In order to make the buildings more energy efficient, the engineers and scientists have collaborated with the architects for developing advanced window designs.

Proliferation of IoT and connected devices

The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. Huge populations of India and China are further influencing the growing penetration of smart phones and other consumer electronic devices. Furthermore, apart from the individuals, businesses across almost all industry verticals have realized the importance of IoT, communications, and sensors, and have therefore, paved way for integration of sensors into the smart glass. Thus, this factor is expected to trigger the growth of the smart glass market in the coming years.

GLOBAL SMART GLASS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Smart Glass Market – By Technology

Electrochromic

Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

Suspended Particle Device (SPD)

Thermochromic

Photochromic

Others

Global Smart Glass Market – By Application

Commercial

Residential

Power Generation

Transportation

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Smart Glass Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



