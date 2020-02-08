Smart Grid Communication Technologies Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work 2016 – 2024

Global Smart Grid Communication Technologies market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Smart Grid Communication Technologies market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Smart Grid Communication Technologies , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Smart Grid Communication Technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

prominent players in the market, is also included in the report.

Global Smart Grid Communication Technologies Market: Trends and Opportunities

Smart grid communication technologies lead to a vast reduction in the overall technical and commercial losses of smart grid operations, allow the real-time monitoring of complex smart grid systems, and bring about a reduction in operational errors. These benefits are key to the increased implementation of effective smart grid communication technologies across the globe and are expected to remain the chief factors to drive the market in the next few years.

However, the high cost and relatively more time associated with the installation of smart grid infrastructure as compared to conventional grids could act as a restraint for market growth, especially across cost-sensitive developing economies. The extra cost burden incurred due to the implementation of smart grids on utilities, leading to a stark reduction in initial profits, could also dampen the growth opportunities of the market to a certain extent. Nevertheless, government incentives in the forms of funds and regulatory reforms advocating the digitization of electric grids for enhanced efficiency and reliability in power transmission and distribution could help the market gain traction across developing economies in the near future.

Global Smart Grid Communication Technologies Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Presently, the North America and Europe smart grid communication technologies markets collectively account for a massive share in the global market and are expected to retain their positions as the leading contributors to the revenue of the global market in the next few years as well. The technologically advanced grid infrastructure in these regions has presented vast growth opportunities for the smart grid communication technologies market in the past few years. However, these mature markets are expected to lead to stagnant or moderate growth opportunities for the smart grid communication technologies market over the report’s forecast period.

The market is expected to witness promising growth opportunities in developing economies across regions such as Asia Pacific. The vast rise in focus of government bodies on upgradation of conventional grid infrastructures in the region to effectively serve the mounting consumer base and rising power loads is expected to lead to vast growth opportunities for the smart grid communication technologies market over the forecast period. The increased focus on ways to reduce the overall power losses encountered due to outdated grid infrastructures is also expected to drive the market in the region in the next few years.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global smart grid technologies market are Viola Systems, Trilliant Holdings Inc., Sensus, ABB Ltd., Tropos Networks Inc.

