Smart Hairbrush Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2019 – 2027

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Smart Hairbrush market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Smart Hairbrush market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Smart Hairbrush are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Smart Hairbrush market.

market segmentation, company profiling, business strategies, and business models.

Smart Hairbrush Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Landscape

The vendor landscape of the smart hair market is moderately consolidated with the presence of a handful of prominent players. Some of the major players operating in the global smart hairbrush market are MEXITOP, BONTIME, CNXUS, Bio, PHOEBE, Fagaci and Princely.

These players are collaborating with skincare providers to strengthen their market share. For instance, in 2017 Kerastase luxury hair-care brand of Loreal launched digitally connected brush at a lower cost for common people in collaboration with Innovation Technology Incubator. This is expected to improve the adoption rate among the consumers, thus offering a significant boost to the global smart hairbrush market.

Smart Hairbrush Market: Key Trends

Technological advancement is changing the core of every business. Beauty and personal care industry too is not spared with this trend. Players in the beauty and personal care industry are strongly relying on technological connected and advanced product such as smart hairbrush.

A smart hairbrush is an IoT enabled brush that takes beauty regime to the next level by analyzing the condition of hair. Increasing adoption of the smart and connected devices by the professional’s salons as well as common people is a prominent factor expected to drive the global smart hairbrush market.

Further, increasing adoption of beauty apps and subscriptions to personalized beauty care routines and products is another factor expected to drive the global smart hairbrush market in the coming few years.

Despite several opportunities, growth in the global smart hairbrush market is likely to hamper due to several factors. Some of them are high costs, inadequate consumer adoption and the inability of the general to deal with advanced products.

Nonetheless, factors such as advancing connected technologies and increasing penetration of digitalization is another factor expected to fuel the smart hairbrush market in the coming few years. Along with this, increasing acceptance of smart hairbrushes by the millennials is projected to offer several lucrative avenues for the players operating in the global smart hairbrush market.

Smart Hairbrush Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, Europe is projected to hold maximum share in the global smart hairbrush market. This is mainly because of the high adoption of beauty and skincare product in countries such as France and Italy.

Further, in the coming few years Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the key consumer region for the smart hairbrush market. This is mainly because of the high inclination of the general public towards fashion and aesthetic appeal.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Smart Hairbrush market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the Smart Hairbrush sold in 2018? Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Smart Hairbrush ? How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Smart Hairbrush ? What R&D projects are the Smart Hairbrush players implementing? Which segment will lead the global Smart Hairbrush market by 2029 by product type?

The Smart Hairbrush market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Smart Hairbrush market.

Critical breakdown of the Smart Hairbrush market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Smart Hairbrush market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global Smart Hairbrush market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

