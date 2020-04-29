Connect with us

Smart Inhalers Market To Surpass US$ 130 Mn By 2026

The smart inhalers market is majorly driven by innovation, where the emphasis is on digital partnerships to offer smart inhaler products due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders. Partnerships, collaborations, and agreements between pharma and digital companies play a key role in the market’s supply chain. Increasing adoption of digitally-improved products across various end users is driving growth and innovation in the digital healthcare industry.

Smart inhaler technology is rapidly becoming one of the most important areas of collaboration between pharma and digital health companies. A smart inhaler is now considered a part of the new-age digital technology, which is designed to improve disease management in respiratory diseases.

The leading manufacturers of smart inhalers are focusing on collaborating with digital and software companies in order to serve the targeted population. Moreover, such collaborations also help manufacturers launch their products more conveniently as well as enhance their distribution channels.

For instance, Propeller Health, a leading digital health solution provider for respiratory medicine, collaborated with Novartis AG to develop a custom add-on sensor for the Breezhaler inhaler, a smart inhaler used for COPD treatment.

AstraZeneca plc formed a digital health partnership with the digital health company Adherium to manufacture smart inhalers. In September 2017, Adherium announced the FDA approval for SmartTouch, a Symbicort inhaler for AstraZeneca’s Symbicort aerosol inhaler. All these factors are projected to drive the growth of the global smart inhalers market during the forecast period.

The growth of the smart inhalers market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of asthma and COPD across the globe. According to the latest research by the company, the global smart inhalers market is expected to account for revenue over US$ 130 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2026. The smart inhalers market is expected to witness rapid growth with a CAGR pegged at 12.2% through 2026. The smart inhalers market is moderately consolidated due to the presence of leading international players.

Regional Performance of the Smart Inhalers Market

The revenue from North America smart inhalers market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR and is estimated to remain a dominant regional market for smart inhalers. This is majorly due to the rising per capita income in North America which is driving individuals to spend more on health care.

This factor is expected to positively impact the growth in treatment options for respiratory disorders. Europe is also anticipated to be one of the leading regional markets for smart inhalers. India and China, along with other developing countries, have been preferable destinations for expenditure and investments.

The prime driving factors in the region are rapid industrialization, infrastructural developments, and economic growth. The growth in these regions is paving way for substantial growth opportunities for smart inhaler manufacturers.

Revenue Inhibitors in the Smart Inhalers Market

However, issues concerning the patient’s data security are expected to hamper the growth of the global smart inhalers market. Smart inhalers are responsible for collecting and sharing data regarding healthcare professional usage.

They have the potential to save time as well as improve safety and health, but the benefits come with significant security risks and privacy issues. The data collection and potential sharing of the information are significant concerns. The medical information of the patient could be used inappropriately, which may further lower the adoption of smart inhalers and hampers the growth of the global smart inhalers market.

Segmental Insights on the Smart Inhalers Market

The global smart inhalers market is estimated based on product type, disease indication, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the smart inhalers market has been segmented into DPI-based smart inhalers and MDI-based smart inhalers.

The DPI-based smart inhalers segment is expected to hold maximum market share in the global smart inhalers market. Based on disease indication, the smart inhalers market has been segmented into asthma and COPD. In terms of revenue, COPD disease indication dominated the global smart inhalers market in 2017.

Companies Operating in the Smart Inhalers Market

  • OPKO Health, Inc.
  • AstraZeneca plc
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Propeller Health
  • Aptar Pharma
  • Novartis AG
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals
  • H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.
  • Sensirion AG
  • Cohero Health, Inc.
  • Others.
Waste Heat Recovery Market Scope Assessment 2025

Waste Heat Recovery Market: An Overview

New energy efficient equipment or waste heat recovery systems enable users to reduce energy losses and cater to the growing energy demands which drive waste heat recovery market. These systems can also be used to capture the heat generated in the course of several industrial processes and further use it for mechanical and electrical works, fulfilling the energy requirements by converting waste heat into a useful one.

With rising energy demands, stringent environmental conditions, and the need to optimize or utilize the available resources in the best possible ways – waste heat recovery is the need of the hour. Presently, several companies have installed these systems for the purpose of energy generation as well as emission reduction.

Waste Heat Recovery Market: Key Segments

The waste heat recovery market can be broadly classified on the basis of source of waste heat, application, end-use industry, and the location of major areas employing waste to heat energy recovery systems for the purpose of converting the waste heat into a useful one. The major sources of waste heat are: ventilation system extracts, boiler flue gases, air compressors, refrigeration plants, turbines, power generation plants, process plants cooling systems, and others. The waste heat recovery systems can capture the heat generated from these systems to employ them for various other purposes.

The waste heat recovery system uses discarded heat and employs it to heat the water that creates steam, which is subsequently used for the purpose of running the turbines. The turbine movement thus converts the mechanical energy into an electrical one. The major applications of waste heat recovery systems include space heating, drying, power generation, pre-heating of combustion air for boilers, and fresh air for building ventilation and others. Key end-use industries for waste heat recovery units include petroleum and refining industries, pulp and paper industries, heavy metals reefing industries, chemical refining industries, and cement industries.

Waste Heat Recovery Market: Regional Analysis

The waste heat recovery market can be simply identified by the regions employing waste heat recovery technologies. The main regions are: the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Russia, China, India, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa, and the Middle East countries.

The increasing fuel prices, supportive government policies, stringent environmental regulations, energy loss minimization, and the rise in the energy demands of individuals as well as industries are the major drivers for the waste heat recovery market. The additional costs involved in installation and longer payback periods act as obstacles for the waste heat recovery market. However, rapid industrialization, especially in Asia Pacific countries, has led to the increase in demand for energy. In addition, new, existing, and upcoming incentive schemes related to energy conservation and environmental protection can act as an opportunity to the waste heat recovery market.

Waste Heat Recovery Market: Key Market Players

The key players in the waste heat recovery market are: General Electric, Alstom SA, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Thermax Ltd, and Foster Wheeler AG.

Exclusive Study on Virtual Prototypes Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Trends, Demand Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players and Predictions Forecast to 2025

Virtual Prototypes Market Global Research Report covers a detailed analysis of market growth, industry size, trends, demand, industry share, business plans, revenue, product scope and forecast to 2025. This report also provides industry overview, user analysis, current industry status, development trends, supply status, expert opinions, and other information related to this market.

Virtual Prototypes Market Research Report offers detailed analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, key player’s analysis, product scope, types, application and 2025 insight. The report also provide information about production cost, chain structure, statistical data, challenges, global demand, applications, competitive landscape, investment plans and development status analysis with expert’s opinions.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Virtual Prototypes Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Virtual Prototypes industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Analysis of Virtual Prototypes Industry Key Manufacturers:

  • AutoDesk
  • ARM
  • Imperas
  • Coverity
  • Carbon Design Systems
  • Synopsys
  • Qualcomm Nvidia
  • Mentor Graphics
  • MediaTek
  • ASTC
  • ……

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

  • United States
  • China
  • Japan
  • Europe
  • Southeast Asia
  • India.

OSS BSS System and Platform Industry 2020 Market Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The Operation Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS) and Platform Industry 2019 Global Market research report studies latest OSS BSS System and Platform Industry aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and OSS BSS System and Platform Industry scenario during the forecast period (2019-2025). The detailed overview of the market segments, consumption, production, revenue, OSS BSS System and Platform applications are presented in this report.

OSS BSS System and Platform Market Research Report offers detailed analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, key player’s analysis, product scope, types, application and 2025 insight. The report also provide information about production cost, chain structure, statistical data, challenges, global demand, applications, competitive landscape, investment plans and development status analysis with expert’s opinions.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading OSS BSS System and Platform Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The OSS BSS System and Platform industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Analysis of OSS BSS System and Platform Industry Key Manufacturers:

  • Amdocs
  • CSG
  • Ericsson
  • Huawei
  • Xoriant
  • Creospan
  • Subex
  • Samsung Electronics.

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

  • United States
  • China
  • Japan
  • Europe
  • Southeast Asia
  • India.

