Smart Insulin Pens Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi (sanofi-aventis US LLC), Eli Lilly and Company, Companion Medical

Smart insulin pens are used for external insulin delivery thus offering an easy to carry solution to diabetes management. The petition for the insulin pens has increased considerably in the recent years owing to the increase in incidence of diabetic patients coupled with their cost-effective nature as compared to insulin pumps.

Increase in prevalence of diabetes in people of all ages and increase in awareness about chronic diseases, such as diabetes, is anticipated to drive the global market for smart insulin pens.

The Smart Insulin Pens Market is expected to grow worth of USD +71 million and at a CAGR of +11% over the forecast period 2020-2026

The setup of the business division, examples, and challenges monitoring the market comprehensively are in like manner a bit of this wide examination

Top Key Players:

Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi (sanofi-aventis US LLC), Eli Lilly and Company, Companion Medical, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Diabnext, Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co.,Ltd, BERLIN-CHEMIE, DIAMESCO CO., Ltd., and Patients Pending Ltd (Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.)

An upsurge in adoption of connected medical devices and integration of glucose monitoring devices and therapeutics for better management of diabetes is likely to drive the smart insulin pens market across the world.

Smart Insulin Pens Market: Segmentation Overview—

By Type:

First Generation Pens

Second Generation Pens

Bluetooth-Enabled

USB Connected

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

