Smart Kitchen Appliance Market with rising at a CAGR of 17.2% is Projected to Deliver Dynamic Progression through 2020-2027

The global smart kitchen appliance market revenue accounted to US$ 13.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 43.4 Bn by 2027. Whereas, by volume, the global smart kitchen appliance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the smart kitchen appliance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of world regions. Europe leads the smart kitchen appliances market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The global smart kitchen appliance market is booming in the current business years, attributing to the demand for advanced and intelligent cooking appliances in geographies such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising number of high net worth individuals in these regions are fueling the growth of smart kitchen appliance market. Additionally, the smart kitchen appliance market is heavily captured by numerous well-established and globally renowned manufacturers as well as tier2 companies and startups, which offer various types of smart kitchen appliances. This factor is also influencing the residential as well as commercial end users to procure smart kitchen appliances, thereby, catalyzing the growth of smart kitchen appliance market.

Market Insights

Rise in internet penetration is projected to accelerate sales opportunities for Smart Kitchen Appliances Manufacturers

Several developed countries in North America and Europe has witnessed the growth in adoption of smart kitchen appliances, which is majorly attributed to the significant rise in Internet of Things (IoT). The availability of better internet infrastructure in the regions mentioned above has enabled the end users to procure smart kitchen appliances, thereby, have boosted the growth of smart kitchen appliances market size. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region is also witnessing staggering growth in internet penetration owing to the advancements in internet infrastructure.

Inorganic strategies to escalate revenue for smart kitchen appliance manufacturers

The growth trajectory of the smart home industry is consistently rising, and the same is expected to surge exponentially in the years to come. The smart kitchen appliance market is also anticipated to grow in the coming years, with the increasing number of partnerships among the players operating in the ecosystem. The growing alliances would benefit the developers to innovate and design advanced technology appliances and would also facilitate in reducing the upfront cost of the appliance. This factor is foreseen to increase the procurement volume of smart kitchen appliances during the forecast period, thereby, helping the market to foster.

GLOBAL SMART KITCHEN APPLIANCE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market – By Product Type

Smart Ovens

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Sous Vide

Smart Juicers & Blenders

Smart Cooker & Cooking Robots

Smart Cooktops

Smart & Integrated Ovens & Cooktops

Others

Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market – By Connectivity Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market – By End User

Commercial

Residential

Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Russia Poland Sweden Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market – Company Profiles

AB Electrolux

BSH Home Appliances Group

Breville Group Limited

GE Appliances (A Haier Company)

LG Electronics Inc.

Philips

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung

Vita-Mix Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

