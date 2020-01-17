MARKET REPORT
Smart Logistics Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2018 – 2028
PMR’s latest report on Smart Logistics Market
The recent market intelligence study by Persistence Market Research (PMR) elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Smart Logistics market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
Analysts at PMR find that the Smart Logistics Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Smart Logistics among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.
After reading the Smart Logistics Market report, readers can:
- Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Smart Logistics Market
- Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume
- Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Smart Logistics Market
- Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Smart Logistics in brief
- Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales
What kind of questions the Smart Logistics Market report answers?
- Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Smart Logistics ?
- What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Smart Logistics Market?
- Which sub-segment will lead the global Smart Logistics Market by 2029 by product?
- Which Smart Logistics market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume?
- What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Smart Logistics Market?
Key Players
Examples of some of the key players operating in the smart logistics market are AT&T Intellectual Property, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, Freightgate Inc., Arkessa, Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., and Orbcomm Inc., among others.
Many players (manufacturers and vendors offering Smart Logistics solutions) are focusing on expanding their presence in the market by collaborating with various tier-1 companies. For instance, in May 2018, AT&T partnered with Honeywell International Inc., for delivering Internet of Things (IoT) technology to aircraft and freight solutions in countries across the globe, especially in the U.S., Latin America, Canada, Asia Pacific and Europe.
Smart Logistics Market: Regional Overview
By geography, the smart logistics market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global smart logistics market during the forecast period, owing to maximum adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, Big Data etc., required for enabling a connected environment and smart logistics, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global smart logistics market. China is, however, expected to exhibit high growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing economic growth, internet penetration, and demand for advanced smart and connected devices. Besides, Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness a considerable growth in the global smart logistics market during the forecast period.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Smart Logistics Market segments
- Global Smart Logistics Market dynamics
- Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Smart Logistics Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & demand value chain for Smart Logistics Market
- Global Smart Logistics Market current trends/issues/challenges
- Competition & companies involved in Smart Logistics Market
- Smart Logistics Technology
- Value Chain of Smart Logistics Market
- Global Smart Logistics Market drivers and restraints
Regional analysis for global Smart Logistics market includes
- North America Smart Logistics Market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Smart Logistics Market
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Smart Logistics Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Smart Logistics Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Smart Logistics Market
- India
- Indonesia
- Oceania
- Singapore
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries
- Japan Smart Logistics Market
- China Smart Logistics Market
- Middle East and Africa Smart Logistics Market
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Automotive PTC Heater Market with Current Trends Analysis 2018-2026
The detailed study on the Automotive PTC Heater Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Automotive PTC Heater Market over the forecast period 2018-2026 . The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Automotive PTC Heater Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Automotive PTC Heater Market during the assessment period.
The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Automotive PTC Heater Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.
The regional assessment of the Automotive PTC Heater Market introspects the scenario of the Automotive PTC Heater market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Automotive PTC Heater Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.
Critical Insights Related to the Automotive PTC Heater Market Enclosed in the Report:
- Estimated growth of the Automotive PTC Heater Market in various regional markets
- Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Automotive PTC Heater Market
- Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques
- Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Automotive PTC Heater Market
- Y-o-Y growth of the Automotive PTC Heater Market over the forecast period 2018-2026
The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Automotive PTC Heater Market:
- What are the prospects of the Automotive PTC Heater Market in region 1?
- What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Automotive PTC Heater Market during the forecast period?
- Which company is currently dominating the Automotive PTC Heater Market in terms of market share?
- Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Automotive PTC Heater Market?
- How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?
Competitive landscape
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Material Handlers Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2028
The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Material Handlers market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Material Handlers market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Material Handlers market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Material Handlers market.
The Material Handlers market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.
The Material Handlers market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Material Handlers market.
All the players running in the global Material Handlers market are elaborated thoroughly in the Material Handlers market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Material Handlers market players.
XinLi Chemical
Alkim Alkali Kimya
MINERA DE SANTA MARTA
LENZING
Jiangsu Jingshen Salt & Chemical Industry Co.
Sichuan Xinxing Chemical
JSC Kuchuksulphate
Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical Co.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Natural Sources
Chemical Sources
Segment by Application
Soaps and Detergents
Glass
Paper
Textiles
The Material Handlers market report answers the following queries:
- Why consumers are highly inclined towards the consumption of segment in the Material Handlers market?
- What are the opportunities available for players operating in the global Material Handlers market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Material Handlers market?
- Why region leads the global Material Handlers market?
- What are the drivers and restraints affecting the market size of the global Material Handlers market?
What the report encloses for the readers:
- Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.
- A to Z of each player – positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global Material Handlers market.
- Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global Material Handlers market.
- In-depth assessment on the utilization of Material Handlers in each end use industry.
- Historical data and future growth outlook of the global Material Handlers market.
2020 VR Display Screen Market : In-depth Study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026
The global 2020 VR Display Screen market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the 2020 VR Display Screen market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global 2020 VR Display Screen market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of 2020 VR Display Screen market. The 2020 VR Display Screen market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
Samsung
LG
JDI
Visionox
BOE
CSOT
DJI
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Segment by Type
LED Type
OLED Type
Others
Segment by Application
VR Headsets
VR Playstation
Others
The 2020 VR Display Screen market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global 2020 VR Display Screen market.
- Segmentation of the 2020 VR Display Screen market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different 2020 VR Display Screen market players.
The 2020 VR Display Screen market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using 2020 VR Display Screen for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the 2020 VR Display Screen ?
- At what rate has the global 2020 VR Display Screen market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global 2020 VR Display Screen market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.
