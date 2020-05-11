ENERGY
Smart Mining Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)
Smart Mining Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of value with CAGR of XX% in the forecast period 2018-2026.
Smart mining, also known as telerobotic mining, includes remote-controlled robotic machinery for reducing the risk for miners and improving mineral extraction. Smart mining refers to the excellent use of technology, to achieve higher safety and productivity with minimal costs, within the mines. Mining companies have focused on improving productivity by offering innovative software & solutions. Earlier, the mining industry is moving in the direction of a more rapid, nontoxic, and much more precise manufacturing practices.
Increasing focus on safety & health, rapid adoption of IoT (internet of things) solutions, and rise in the adoption of autonomous equipment drive the market growth. Uncertain commodity price environment has put massive pressure on demand and supply side of the mining industry. Using IoT and Other smart devices, connected mining provides better operations management. Increased investments in smart technologies and fast adoption is helping the industry to grow.
Smart Mining Market can be segmented into automated equipment, hardware component, system & solution, services, and region. Based on automated equipment, the automated excavators’ segment held the largest share of around 30% of the smart mining market in 2017. On the basis of the hardware component, amongst the hardware components, the Intelligent Electronics Systems dominated the major share of the global Smart Mining Market. In terms of system & solution, Data and Operation Management Software held the largest share of the global Smart Mining Market Size. By services, the Support and Maintenance services accounted for the major share of the global Smart Mining Market Size.
On the basis of region, Asia Pacific dominated the major share of the global Smart Mining Market. North America is anticipated to witness productive growth following the Asia Pacific. A substantial growth from India, Australia, and China. The rising number of mining activities are projected to inspiring the growth of the Asia Pacific smart mining market in the next few years.
The key players in Smart Mining Market are ABB Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Trimble Navigation Limited, Alastri, Caterpillar, Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Joy Global, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Hexagon AB.
Smart Mining Market Scope
Smart Mining Market By Automated Equipment
• Excavators
• Load Haul Dump
• Drillers and Breakers
• Robotic Truck
Smart Mining Market By Hardware Component
• Sensors
• RFID tags
• Intelligent Systems
System & Solution
• Logistics Software
• Data & Operation Management Software
• Safety & Security Systems
• Connectivity Solutions
• Analytics Solutions
• Remote Management Solutions
• Asset Management Solutions
Service
• Support & Maintenance
• System Integration
• Consulting Services
Smart Mining Market By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players operating in the market:
• ABB Group
• Rockwell Automation
• Komatsu Ltd.
• Trimble Navigation Limited
• Alastri
• Caterpillar
• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.
• Joy Global Inc.
• Cisco Systems
• Hexagon A
• SAP SE
• Stone Three Mining Pty Ltd.
• Symboticware Inc.
• IntelliSense.io
• Atlas Copco.
• Sandvik AB
• Alcatel-Lucent
• Outotec Oyj
• Thingworx
Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current smart mining market outlook. The report encompasses the smart mining market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for making the informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the smart mining market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing about the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain smart mining market positioning of competitors.
Heat Exchanger Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)
Global Heat Exchangers Market is expected to reach USD 26.55 Billion by 2024 from USD 13.93 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.4%.
Surge in power requirement for commercial and non-commercial purposes, and increase in population and economic growth in the developing nations are of the factors driving the market growth. Technological development in heat exchanger and growth have a impact on the heat exchanger market such as the development of waste heat recovery heat exchangers and the introduction of exhaust gas recirculation coolers. Fluctuating prices of raw material may hamper the growth of the heat exchanger market.
Global Heat Exchangers Market
Heat exchangers market based on type has been segmented into shell & tube, air cooled, plate & frame and others. Shell & tube type heat exchanger segment is is most popularly used exchanger.Shell & tube heat heat exchanger offers high surface are with high efficiency and performance. Heat exchangers are widely accepted equipment owing to its eco-friendly and energy-efficient properties.
Chemical, petrochemical and oil & gas, food & beverage, paper & pulp, power generation and others. Chemical segment dominates the heat exchanger market. Heat exchanger in chemical industry is used for heating, cooling , steam generation and heat transfer. Heat exchanger is commonly used in synthesis flow process of various derivative chemical. Chemical segment is followed by oil & gas industry.
Geographically, the heat exchangers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the large installed plant capacities of heat exchangers and it is an export-based heat exchangers market.
Scope of the report:
Heat Exchangers Market, by Type:
• Shell & Tube
• Air Cooled
• Plate & frame
• Others
Heat Exchangers Market, by Application:
• Chemical
• HVACR
• Petrochemical and Oil & Gas
• Food & Beverage
• Paper & Pulp
• Power Generation
• Others
Heat Exchangers Market, by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players Analysed in the Report:
• Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)
• Danfoss A/S (Denmark)
• Kelvion Holdings Gmbh (Germany)
• SPX Corporation (US)
• API Heat Transfer Inc. (US)
• Xylem Inc. (US)
• Gunter AG & Co. KG (Germany)
• Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd. (India)
• Hamon & Cie International SA (Belgium)
• Hisaka Works, Ltd. (Japan)
Global Neurovascular Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)
Global Neurovascular Devices Market was valued US$ 1.95 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.34 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 10.52% during forecast period.
Advancement of innovative technology has led to significant demand for procedures with minimum invasion. Slightly invasive procedures offering benefits to the patients including decreased pain, less blood loss and cost-effectiveness will increase adoption of neurovascular surgeries, these factors will also help to accelerate neurovascular devices market growth.
Furthermore, Technological advancements in neurovascular devices will help as a high impact rendering factor for neurovascular devices industry growth. Additionally, a growing number of cases of a brain aneurysm and ischemic stroke across the U.S. will be a major factor driving market growth. Ischemic stroke is the highest occurring subtype of stroke in the U.S. and stroke is the fourth leading mortality factor. According to The American Journal of Medicine, approximately 795,000 strokes occur each year in the country. With increasing geriatric population across the country, the burden of ischemic stroke is rapidly rising that will result in substantial demand for neurovascular devices over the upcoming years
At the same time, the greater cost associated with neurovascular devices and treatment can reduce the adoption and customer preference for the devices. Furthermore, challenges pertaining to commercialization of neurovascular devices due to lack of resources and proper business environment across emerging economies may restrict neurovascular devices market growth in the foreseeable future.
Based on type, Embolic coils product segment accounted for the largest market size of USD XX million in 2017. Minimal invasion, shape and size flexibility these benefits offered by embolic coils will contribute to the segmental growth. Embolic coils are cost-effective and offer sub-optimal angiographic results. With increasing patient suffering from a brain aneurysm, neurovascular devices market will foresee a remarkable increase in demand during the forecast period.
Among the regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of neurovascular devices market, in 2017. This region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest market share of the total market in 2017 and is expected to hold the top position over the forecast period. Key factors driving this growth include favorable reimbursement structure, especially in the U.S., extensive R&D investments, and wide product usage by neurosurgeons supported by the availability of advanced technologies with higher efficiency and reliability. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with India and China on the forefront. Major revenue contributor in this region is Japan, which is anticipated to maintain dominance during the forecast period, on account of increasing awareness about neurovascular diseases and its management.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global neurovascular devices market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global neurovascular devices market.
Scope of Global Neurovascular Devices Market:
Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Type:
• Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices
o Embolic Coils
o Flow Diversion Devices
o Liquid Embolic Agents
• Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems
o Carotid Artery Stents
o Embolic Protection Systems
• Neurothrombectomy Devices
o Clot retrieval Devices
o Suction Devices
o Vascular Snares
• Support Devices
o Micro Catheters
o Micro Guidewires
Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Therapeutic Application:
• Stroke
• Cerebral Artery Stenosis
• Cerebral Aneurysm
• Others
Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By End-user:
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
Key Players Operated in Market Include:
• Stryker Corporation
• Medtronic plc
• Johnson & Johnson
• Terumo Corporation
• Penumbra, Inc.
• Abbott Laboratories
• Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
• W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
• MicroPort Scientific Corporation
Global Gunshot Detection System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)
Global Gunshot Detection System Market was valued US$ 920.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7120.7 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 29.2% during forecast period.
The major growth drivers of the gunshot detection system market include the rise in demand for advanced security systems, increasing demand for security in various industry verticals, and rising criminal activities in urban areas. In addition, Increased incidences of gun-firing, especially at school premises, have led to various security measures, such as warning people in close proximity and alerting authorities to the location of the shooting all these factors will drive the growth of Gunshot Detection system market during the forecast period. Increasing government initiative side has led to the growth of the Gunshot Detection system across the globe. The latest trend for smart cities across the globe is resulting in the quantitative increase in demand of Gunshot across the nation.
Growing investment in border security is also likely to drive the market growth in the coming years, as gunshots systems can help border security forces to detect and stop any attempts of smuggling, infiltration, and illegal immigration. Also, with a little amendment of the system, it might be possible for the manufacturers to help forces identify criminals and detect illegal entry even in the absence of gunshots. Various law enforcement agencies across global are now deploying various strategies in order to control the increased incidents related to the mass shooting, which will further increase the demand and interest in advanced gunshot detection technology.
At the same time, the factors that are limiting the market are the scarcity of gunshot detection professionals, the high installation cost of gunshot detection systems. Also, worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major challenges which are hampering the growth of Gunshot Detection System Market.
Based on the installation, the vehicle installations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the gunshot detection system market over the period. The growth in the vehicle installations segment is due to the upgradation of existing armored vehicle fleets. The increasing delivery of new armored vehicles is also leading to increasing demand for armored vehicles. Increasing soldier modernization programs are also contributing to the demand for overall GDS.
The global gunshot detection systems market is mainly dominating by Raytheon products, both in military and civilian applications. Shotspotter, which sells civilian versions of Raytheon’s gunshot detection system through the license, generated a revenue of around XX million in 2017. The product obtaining cost for gunshot detection systems is very low. The civilian usage of gunshot detection systems is gradually increasing across various countries, with the threat from random shooters and terrorists augmenting the demand from civilians.
North America is expected to drive the growth of the gunshot detection system market during the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. The gunshot detection system market in North America is expected to witness growth, because of the largest civilian gunfire deaths in the region, especially in the US where the firearm-related death rate is 25 times higher than other countries. Major US cities are planning to install indoor gunshot detection systems at universities, corporate office locations, and financial facilities, among others, over the next few years.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Global Gunshot Detection System Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Gunshot Detection System Market.
Scope of Global Gunshot Detection System Market:
Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Type:
• Indoor
• Outdoor
Global Gunshot Detection System Market,By Installation:
• Fixed Installation
• Wearable Installation
• Vehicle Mounted Installation
Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Application:
• Military
• Law Enforcement
Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
Key Players Operated in Market Include:
• Raytheon Company
• Thales Group
• Battelle Memorial Institute
• Rafael
• Safran Electronics & Defense
• Rheinmetall AG
• ELTA Systems Ltd
