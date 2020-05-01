MARKET REPORT
Smart Parking Meter market is expected to see growth rate of 6.71%
The smart parking meter is an electronic device that records the total time purchased for the parking of the vehicle. Rising need for managing heavy traffic flow and increasing government initiative towards a smart parking system driving the demand for smart parking meters. For instance, Madison city’s parking division installed over 650 smart parking meters in the Madison for efficient management of the parking system. Further, technological advancement such as the emergence of IoT in the smart parking systems and increasing demand from the developing economies expected to drive the demand for smart parking meters over the forecasted period.
A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Smart Parking Meter Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Global Smart Parking Meter market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2014 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026*.
Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Cale Access AB (Sweden), Hoeft & Wessel AG (Germany), CivicSmart, Inc. (United States), J.J. MacKay Canada Limited (Canada), Parkeon S.A.S. (Paris), LocoMobi Inc. (Canada), Ventek International (United States), Worldwide Parking, Inc. (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Aisin Seiki (Japan) and Siemens AG (Germany)
Market Trend
- Emphasizing On Development of Advanced Parking Solutions
- Emergence of Sensor Technology in the Smart Parking Meter
Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand of Smart Parking Meter to Manage Heavy Traffic
- Growing Urbanization and Motorization
Opportunities
- Emergence of Industry 4.0
- Rising Demand from the Developing Economies
Restraints
- Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Automobile Industry
- Errors in the Detection of Exact Number of Vehicles
Challenges
- Lack of Suitable Infrastructure in the Low and Middle Income Group Countries
Steady growth, expanding margins
Some of the players have a stellar growth track record. From 2014 to 2018, the company have shown enormous sales figures, while net income more than doubled in same period with operating as well as gross margins expanding. The rise in gross margins over the year’s points to strong pricing power by the company for its products, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.
2. Industry growth prospects and market share
According to AMA, key business segments sales will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry i.e. by Type (Single Space Meters, Multi-Space Meters), Application (Government Institutions, Medical Institutions, Malls & Stadiums, Transit Systems, Residential, Others), Parking Mode (Pay & Display, Plate, Space, Others) the latest 2020 version is further broken down / narrowed to highlight new emerging twist of the industry. Global Smart Parking Meter market will grow from $XX million in 2018 to reach $YY million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx%. The strongest growth is expected in Asia-Pacific, where CAGR is expected to be ##% from 2019 to 2026. This forecast is good news for industry players, as there is good potential for them to continue growth alongside the industry’s projected growth.
3. Ambitious growth plans & rising competition?
Industry players have ambitious plans to introduce a whole host of new products into various markets around the world. Some examples are variant to be introduced in eight EMEA markets in Q4 2019 and 2020. Considering all round activities some of the players profiles that would be worth checking are Cale Access AB (Sweden), Hoeft & Wessel AG (Germany), CivicSmart, Inc. (United States), J.J. MacKay Canada Limited (Canada), Parkeon S.A.S. (Paris), LocoMobi Inc. (Canada), Ventek International (United States), Worldwide Parking, Inc. (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Aisin Seiki (Japan) and Siemens AG (Germany)
4. Where the Industry is today
Although recent year might not be that encouraging as market segments have shown modest gains, things could have been better if players would have plan ambitious move earlier. Unlike past, but with a decent valuation, investment cycle continuing to progress in the U.S., many growth opportunities ahead for the companies in 2020, it looks like a good for today but stronger returns can be expected beyond.
Key Insights that Study is going to provide:
Revenue splits by most promising business segments.
• Gap Analysis by Region. Country Level Break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunity lying in specific area of your business interest.
• Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players.
• A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]
• Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.
• Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.
** May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted
ENERGY
Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Sales Revenue to Significantly Increase in the Next Few Years
The Saudi Arabia facility management market generated $29,563.2 million in revenue in 2018, and it is expected to grow to $51,616.2 million in 2024, advancing at a CAGR of 9.7% during forecast period (2019–2024). The factors driving the progress of the market are the expanding tourism industry and increasing application of facility management in residential construction, infrastructure, industrial projects, and commercial buildings. Facility management services back the core operations of a specific company, which include property, security, catering, and cleaning.
In recent times, due to the growing construction sector, backed by the rising government spending on infrastructure development, facility management has been Seen as one of the most favorable industries in Saudi Arabia for investors. The country has nearly $1.0 trillion worth of construction projects planned or under construction. These ongoing projects are predicted to offer tremendous growth opportunities to the Saudi facility management market players. Companies around the globe, are coming into partnership with local players in order to enter the market and efficiently serve it.
When segmented by mode, in-house and outsourced are the two categories of the facility management market in Saudi Arabia. Of these, in 2018, in-house facility management services dominated the market with a revenue share exceeding 65.0%. This is attributed to the fact that a sizeable number of companies still work with internal facility management teams or professionals, who take care of property maintenance on a regular basis. In simple terms, in-house is an approach where people providing facility management services are directly employed by the client organization.
The expanding travel and tourism industry is one of the key factors driving the Saudi Arabian facility management market growth. This sector is flourishing in the country due to the numerous exotic travel destinations here. Further, in 2017, the prince had launched ‘The Red Sea’ tourism project, under which, a resort is being built across 50 pristine islands in partnership with several hospitality firms. By 2022, the first phase of the project is predicted to be completed, including the construction of luxury residential units, hotels, and also logistical infrastructure, which will raise the demand for facility management services so that the properties can remain in a good condition.
Therefore, it is clear that the growth in travel and tourism industry will result in an increasing demand for facility management services in Saudi Arabia.
MARKET REPORT
Global Eye and Face Protection Market | Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast by 2026
Recent research analysis titled Global Eye and Face Protection Market 2020 offers a complete evaluation of the industry and contains forthcoming trend, ongoing Growth Factors, opinions, facts, past data, and static and industry data. Worldwide Eye and Face Protection Market 2020-2026, has been structured based on an overall analysis with information from market experts. The Eye and Face Protection report provides the market landscape and its growth prospect over the coming years. The Eye and Face Protection report also includes a data of the key players performing in this market. The Eye and Face Protection research study offers assessment for Eye and Face Protection market Forecast between 2020- 2026.
The global Eye and Face Protection industry statistical evaluation of report records huge realities analogous to business confinements and procedures that contain innovative progression, acquisitions, and mergers, presentation, a present a new products, various business information of the Eye and Face Protection market processed over the forecast period 2020-2026. The worldwide Eye and Face Protection industry report executes a thorough study of the chronicled information, current and additionally upcoming market trends of Eye and Face Protection market and future believable outcomes. However, the Eye and Face Protection market report stands to be precise in collecting the information that can be viewed by the number of users which comprise researchers, Eye and Face Protection specialists, and consultants.
The Eye and Face Protection Market research report offers a deep study of the main Eye and Face Protection industry prominent players along with the company profiles and Eye and Face Protection planning accepted by them. This will beneficial for the buyer of the Eye and Face Protection report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Eye and Face Protection market strategies. A separate section with Eye and Face Protection industry key players is served in the report, which includes a detailed analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), product image, Eye and Face Protection specifications, and companies profiles.
|Companies
|Types
|Applications
|Regions
|
ANSELL LIMITED
ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD
LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC
TEIJIN FIBERS
SIOEN INDUSTRIES NV
3M CO
E I DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND CO.
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
KIMBERLY CLARK CORP
MSA SAFETY INC
|
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
|
CONSTRUCTION & MANUFACTURING
OIL & GAS
HEALTHCARE
FIREFIGHTING
MINING
FOOD INDUSTRY
OTHERS
|1. North America Country (United States, Canada, etc.)
2. South America
3. Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea, etc.)
4. Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, etc.)
5. Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC, etc.)
Beneficial Factors Of the Global Eye and Face Protection Market Report:
* The upcoming period section of Eye and Face Protection report provides 2020-2026 financials, supply chain study, technological advancement, huge developments, apart from futuristic strategies, collaboration & mergers, and market footprint.
* It provides a summary of the Eye and Face Protection market share analysis of main regions in key countries such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The Eye and Face Protection report also evaluate the healthy Eye and Face Protection growth in terms of respective region.
* In addition, primary large-scale and secondary research data of Eye and Face Protection were gathered to prepared the Eye and Face Protection report and it provides the key statistic forecasts, in terms of revenue(Mn).
* Complete business outlook, world Eye and Face Protection market revenue study, strategies, and SWOT analysis of the key players have been served in the report. Players in the global Eye and Face Protection market are aiming to spread their operations to emerging regions.
Essential factors regarding the Eye and Face Protection market position, approach for companies and individuals, and a valuable guidance are discussed with the help of bar graphs, pie-charts, tables, product figures to have a transparent and better understanding of the Eye and Face Protection market situations to the readers. In the world Eye and Face Protection industry analysis & Forecast 2020-2026, the revenue is valued at USD XX.XX Mn in 2020 and is poised to hit the Eye and Face Protection market USD XX.XX Mn till 2026, growing at a CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period (2020-2026).
Points Covered In Worldwide Eye and Face Protection Market Report:
– The Eye and Face Protection market report offers an ahead looking anticipation on different factors driving or restraining market growth.
– The Eye and Face Protection market report includes key point analysis for changeable competitive dynamics.
– The Report on Eye and Face Protection gives the clear-cut understanding of the main product segments and their forthcome.
– It includes a forecast(2020-2026) evaluation on the basis of how the market is estimated to grow.
– It helps to take Eye and Face Protection business people an important judgment by having overall in-depth of a market.
– The Eye and Face Protection market report provides an overall study of competitive landscape and put you ahead of competitors.
MARKET REPORT
Global Converged Infrastructure Market Outlook 2026 | Industry Growth And Competitive Landscape Trends, Segmentation, Industry
Recent research analysis titled Global Converged Infrastructure Market 2020 offers a complete evaluation of the industry and contains forthcoming trend, ongoing Growth Factors, opinions, facts, past data, and static and industry data. Worldwide Converged Infrastructure Market 2020-2026, has been structured based on an overall analysis with information from market experts. The Converged Infrastructure report provides the market landscape and its growth prospect over the coming years. The Converged Infrastructure report also includes a data of the key players performing in this market. The Converged Infrastructure research study offers assessment for Converged Infrastructure market Forecast between 2020- 2026.
The global Converged Infrastructure industry statistical evaluation of report records huge realities analogous to business confinements and procedures that contain innovative progression, acquisitions, and mergers, presentation, a present a new products, various business information of the Converged Infrastructure market processed over the forecast period 2020-2026. The worldwide Converged Infrastructure industry report executes a thorough study of the chronicled information, current and additionally upcoming market trends of Converged Infrastructure market and future believable outcomes. However, the Converged Infrastructure market report stands to be precise in collecting the information that can be viewed by the number of users which comprise researchers, Converged Infrastructure specialists, and consultants.
The Converged Infrastructure Market research report offers a deep study of the main Converged Infrastructure industry prominent players along with the company profiles and Converged Infrastructure planning accepted by them. This will beneficial for the buyer of the Converged Infrastructure report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Converged Infrastructure market strategies. A separate section with Converged Infrastructure industry key players is served in the report, which includes a detailed analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), product image, Converged Infrastructure specifications, and companies profiles.
|Companies
|Types
|Applications
|Regions
|
Symantec
Computacenter
Oracle
NetApp
Overland Storage
Dell
Microsoft
Nimboxx
Hewlett-Packard
Simplivity
Fujitsu
ATTO Technology
Bull
Siemens
Aruba Networks
Check Point
Brocade
Nutanix
Riverbed
Vmware
Juniper Networks
Sonasoft
Teradata
Avnet Technology Solutions
Double-Take Software
Cisco System
F-5 Networks
IBM
Unisys
VCE
Dataram
Hitachi Data System
EMC
Nimble Storage
Alcatel-Lucent
|
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
|
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
|1. North America Country (United States, Canada, etc.)
2. South America
3. Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea, etc.)
4. Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, etc.)
5. Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC, etc.)
Beneficial Factors Of the Global Converged Infrastructure Market Report:
* The upcoming period section of Converged Infrastructure report provides 2020-2026 financials, supply chain study, technological advancement, huge developments, apart from futuristic strategies, collaboration & mergers, and market footprint.
* It provides a summary of the Converged Infrastructure market share analysis of main regions in key countries such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The Converged Infrastructure report also evaluate the healthy Converged Infrastructure growth in terms of respective region.
* In addition, primary large-scale and secondary research data of Converged Infrastructure were gathered to prepared the Converged Infrastructure report and it provides the key statistic forecasts, in terms of revenue(Mn).
* Complete business outlook, world Converged Infrastructure market revenue study, strategies, and SWOT analysis of the key players have been served in the report. Players in the global Converged Infrastructure market are aiming to spread their operations to emerging regions.
Essential factors regarding the Converged Infrastructure market position, approach for companies and individuals, and a valuable guidance are discussed with the help of bar graphs, pie-charts, tables, product figures to have a transparent and better understanding of the Converged Infrastructure market situations to the readers. In the world Converged Infrastructure industry analysis & Forecast 2020-2026, the revenue is valued at USD XX.XX Mn in 2020 and is poised to hit the Converged Infrastructure market USD XX.XX Mn till 2026, growing at a CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period (2020-2026).
Points Covered In Worldwide Converged Infrastructure Market Report:
– The Converged Infrastructure market report offers an ahead looking anticipation on different factors driving or restraining market growth.
– The Converged Infrastructure market report includes key point analysis for changeable competitive dynamics.
– The Report on Converged Infrastructure gives the clear-cut understanding of the main product segments and their forthcome.
– It includes a forecast(2020-2026) evaluation on the basis of how the market is estimated to grow.
– It helps to take Converged Infrastructure business people an important judgment by having overall in-depth of a market.
– The Converged Infrastructure market report provides an overall study of competitive landscape and put you ahead of competitors.
