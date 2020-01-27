Smart Pole Market Expected to Grow at 16.65 Billion In Revenue by 2023

The Global report titled “Smart Pole Market”delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get free brochure of Smart Pole Market spread across 140 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 65 tables and 51 figures is now available @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1195365

The Smart Pole Market is expected to be valued at USD 16.65 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.99% between 2017 and 2023.

The market report of Smart Pole Market identifies key market players as Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), GE Lighting Co. Ltd (US), Hubbell Incorporated (US), Cree, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Acuity Brands (US), Zumtobel Group (Austria), SYSKA LED Lights Pvt. Ltd. (India), Mobile Pro Systems (US), Virtual Extension Ltd. (Israel), Shanghai Sansi Technology Co.,Ltd. (China), Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Goldspar Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), Lumca Inc. (Canada), Sunna Design (France), Neptun Light Inc. (US).

The Growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as the need for energy-efficient pole lighting systems, increasing government initiatives for smart cities, and advantage in preventing traffic jams and accidents. The smart pole system has various advantages over conventional street lights such as reduced maintenance costs, real-time reports and controllability, less environmental impact, and expendable infrastructure and scalability.

“Public places application expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

Smart poles could provide various benefits such as internet connectivity, announcement speakers, and charging points to help tourists visiting the public places. It would help in reducing the infrastructure and installation cost for separate devices. Also, the use of solar-powered smart poles would enable the installation of smart poles in remote public places, such as architectural sites, without the extra cost of extending power supply to that location.

Check Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1195365

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 =20 %, Tier 2 =55%, and Tier 3 =25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives =50%, Directors =25%, and Managers=25%

By Region: North America =60%, Europe =20%, APAC =10%, and RoW = 10%

Study Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the smart pole market on the basis of offering, installation type, application, and geography

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

To forecast the market size, in terms of value, for various segments, with regard to four main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, product developments, and research and development (R&D) carried out in the market

Access this research report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1195365

Competitive Landscape of Smart Pole Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

4 Significant Developments in Smart Pole Market