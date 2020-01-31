Smart Retail Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2024

Smart Retail Market: Summary

The global smart retail market is estimated to reach USD 45.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 23.7%. Growing adoption of smart devices and growing inclination of consumers towards personalization is expected to drive the smart retail market during the forecast period. However, security and privacy issues associated to IoT devices are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Predictive commerce is expected to become an opportunity for smart retail market. Retail is selling of goods in small quantities to the consumers for their individual end use. Smart retail is putting various technological solutions together to give customer quicker, secure, and intelligent experience. Some key players in smart retail market are Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, and Microsoft Corporation, among others.

Smart Retail Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global smart retail market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into hardware, and software. By technology, the market is segmented into radio frequency identification (RFID), near-field communication (NFC), machine learning, Bluetooth smart, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), ZigBee, and others.

By application, the market is segmented into automated check-out points, smart label, virtual mannequins, smart fitting room, foot-traffic monitoring, and others.

The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

Smart Retail Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Smart Retail Market by Component

Hardware

Software

Smart Retail Market by Technology

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Machine Learning

Bluetooth Smart

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

ZigBee

Others

Smart Retail Market by Application

Automated Check-Out Points

Smart Label

Virtual Mannequins

Smart Fitting Room

Foot-Traffic Monitoring

Others

Smart Retail Market by, Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil o Argentina

Rest of South America

