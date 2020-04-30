ENERGY
Smart Transportation Market 2020 Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment And Market Strategies 2025
Advances in computational functionalities and fast paced developments in connected devices, coupled with seamless access to pervasive internet have ushered need transformation amongst urban population.
Factors such as skyrocketing rise in global population, improved inclusiveness within the ambit of middle-class urban population, and affordable availability of automobile variants have catapulted large scale adoption of automobile across global spectrum. Besides unperturbed rise in technological sophistication, growing burden of road accidents and mishaps on the back of compromised transportation networks have further enunciated advances in transport management.
Burgeoning advances in autonomous vehicles is also expected to tangibly propel swelling adoption to smart transportation system in the forthcoming years. Smart transport system is a revolutionary upliftment of manual transportation monitoring system into a digitized environment to effectively monitor transit management of passengers and goods alike with negligible chances of human error.
With significant advances in economic inclusivity and undying progress in transportation system as well as large scale adoption of automobiles worldwide, factors such as road congestion, inappropriate parking patterns, as well as widespread road accidents often leading to fatality, have prompted palpable advances in smart transportation system in the past decade.
Transportation of passengers as well as freight is constantly challenged by an inferior transport infrastructure, affecting economies and time management at large. Developments such as adequate public transport system are constantly being upgraded with conjunctive solutions in transportation and connectivity, thus initiating rampant dependence and concurrent growth in smart transportation market in forthcoming years.
For numerous factors discussed henceforth, smart transportation system is expected to not only revolutionize commute communication at a mass scale, it is also anticipated to herald progressive alterations across logistics industry. Growing e-commerce industry with stupendous service upgradation such as same day delivery and delivery beyond geographical limitations are estimated to further intensify reliance and concurrent adoption of smart transportation system.
Complying with emerging consumer tendency for improved services such as constant tracking and improved security of freight, e-commerce space has been constantly upgrading to improved logistics support. These advances are anticipated to fetch numerous milestones in smart transportation market in the near future.
Needless to mention, real time tracking of goods empowers enterprises to render spontaneous and informed delivery decisions, thus improving user experience. Further, IoT backed transport data such as real time positions of vehicles used in logistics enables consumers to attain exact ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival), thus further enhancing consumer satisfaction and subsequent retention. In this light, benefits such as real time location assessment as well as optimized asset management is like to drive adoption of smart transportation system across end-use industries such as logistics and e-commerce.
Mature economies which are pushing their boundaries in trade and commerce are vehemently relying on IoT and connected devices to stay ahead in the league. In this given line, it is imperative to discuss the ongoing strides made in Turkey which is ahead in the ball game of optimum transport advances on the back of its superlative transportation and logistics capabilities. On the back of a staggering population and constant advances in trade and commerce Turkey has of late embraced new technologies thus manifesting sustainable lead in smart transportation market.
With receding rural population and steadily growing urban fringe, Turkish municipalities have increased their transport system budgeting to about 40% from a former 20% allocation. Coinciding with its growth objective to emerge as a top ten global economy, and its strategic agreement with the EU, rapid growth in transportation and logistics is imperative to adhere to EU transportation norms. These developments are therefore likely to bode well with growth in smart transport system market.
Additionally, developing economies across APAC and ASEAN economies are offering ripe growth triggers for improved transportation and logistics system. Besides evident growth efforts leveraged by federal governments a fast-growing middle-class population in the region is an eminent growth booster.
The situation has propelled consumerism, thereby allowing entrepreneurs to traverse an extra mile to satiate consumer expectations with improved transport and logistics support, which remains crucial for most consumer centric industries.
Synchronization in online and offline sales channels further intensifies dependence on an unfailing logistics network. Additionally, Singapore’s objective of Smart Nation Plan further necessitates larger control on logistics and transportation system. Ownership of connected devices and error-free data exchange via affordable wireless technology are expected to lend a multi-layered growth blanket to smart transportation market in Singapore.
Smart City Initiatives Setting the Course for Advanced Smart Transport Market
The smart transportation market is growing at an astral rate and is anticipated to trigger a magnificent market valuation of over xx billion USD in the year 2015, elevating from its former value of xx billion USD during the historical year of 2018, clocking in a decent CAGR of xx% through the forecast tenure.
Smart transportation market is expediting at an astral pace and is poised to remain steady with rapid strides in smart city infrastructure picking up pace across regions.
shared mobility is a significant trend in modern transportation model. Factors such as empathetic concerns towards environmental sustainability and judicious utilization of resources set the course for success shared mobility structure across the globe. Growing investments and stakeholders in shared ride services further strengthen scope for smart transportation system with integrated mapping services linked to smart devices.
Expanding boundaries of urbanization have set the course for smart city dwelling with advanced technologies and connected devices infrastructure. Smart city vision has been making ripe advances for sustainable accommodation. Developed as well as developing economies are fast treading the path of smart city infrastructure. To perfectly blend the concept of sustainable living advances in smart transportation id highly recommended. Smart city expeditions are catching up fast across emerging economies. Singapore has recently bagged its maiden recognition as Smart City of 2018 at Smart City Expo World Congress organized in Barcelona.
Additionally, China has been making big in smart city development with fund allocation by tech giants. Companies such as Huawei, Tencent, Alibaba, and Ping An have come up with a vision to transform as many as 500 Chinese cities into smart cities, under their collaborative initiative, PATH. Developments as such offer substantial backing for advances in smart transportation market.
Favoring intelligent and wise decision making in smart transportation market, this section of the report has rightly segregated smart transportation market into broad segments such as type, application, and region. By application, smart transportation market is bifurcated into commercial and personal amongst others. The following is a systematic representation of application wise stratification in smart transportation market.
By Application
Road Safety
Public Transport
Automotive Telematics
Traffic Management
Freight Management
Environmental Protection
Others
Amongst these applications, freight as well as traffic management are likely to witness surged adoption, enabling multifold growth in smart transportation market.
The following is a systematic representation of type wise stratification in smart transportation market.
By Type:
Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)
Advanced Traveler Information System
Commercial Vehicle Operation
Vehicle-to-Vehicle Interaction
Advanced Traffic Management System
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Interaction
Enabled Transportation Pricing System
By regional diversification, smart transportation market is demarcated into Europe, North America, South America, APAC, and MEA.
The following is a systematic representation of region wise stratification in smart transportation market.
By Region:
North America
Europe
APAC
Latin America
MEA
RoW
Despite ample initiatives for establishing smart transportation across cities, economies are facing bottlenecks such as budget constraints, and sluggish infrastructure development, more emphatically across emerging countries. However, ample funding solutions as well as investments such as smart vehicle development across these growing regions is likely to manifest growth transitions in smart transportation market. Factors as such have favored North America’s leading stance in smart transportation market, with APAC likely to maintain its second lead.
A Glance at Competition Spectrum: Smart Transportation Market
In the succeeding sections, the report jots crucial understanding on vital developments and forerunners in smart transportation market. The report is aimed to enable lucrative business strategies by industry stalwarts and amateur aspirants in smart transportation market. The report specifically highlights major market movements and lucrative business strategies that render promising revenue pools in smart transportation market. Some of the leading players in smart transportation market comprise, Siemens, FLIR Systems, Thales, Denso and others.
Digital Experience Platform Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Increasing Demand, Services, Increasing Opportunities, Developments, Future Growth, Industry Insight, Dynamic, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2025
Team Collaboration Software Market 2020 Latest Technologies, Upcoming Trends, Solutions, Services, Developments, Applications, Business Opportunity & Forecast 2025
Customer Experience Management Market 2020: Share of Industry, State of Growth, Future Trends, Prices, Business Opportunities, Demand Overview, Review of Key Players and Forecast 2025
Digital Experience Platform Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Increasing Demand, Services, Increasing Opportunities, Developments, Future Growth, Industry Insight, Dynamic, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2025
The term “digital experience platform” sounds like a remedy for marketers, a simple resolution and one-stop solution for delivering their digital expertise. Modern marketing and also marketing technology landscape is a complicated puzzle. One-to-one marketing should result in your customer or prospect feeling uniquely and perfectly spoken to in an intensely personalized way. That personalization is driven by customer data: buying for history, browsing history, historical GPS location information, or even their interest in current affairs. At its most effective, personalized messaging is delivered in real time and in the context of the place and task at hand.
“Digital Experience Platform” is the process of providing analytical data on inventory levels, supply chain shifts, consumer demand, sales, etc. that are critical to marketing and purchasing decisions. The power of mobile and digital technology has enabled retailers to deliver cutting-edge experiences to their customers. Research report provides an excellent amount of market information composed with the help of several key and sub-research techniques.
This power and flexibility makes digital experience platform unique in the market and gives partners and customers an unparalleled foundation for the types of transformative innovations in customer expertise that drive what it is called as the Experience Business. Digital experience platform market exceeds customers’ expectations with continually improved experiences drawn from a 360-degree view of the customer and awareness of the user’s context and preferences. These experiences surprise and delight the customer, cement customer loyalty, and drive business value. With digital experience platform industry, the user get an open system that supports the experience innovations user want to create with a data foundation, machine intelligence, and value-added that are all open to be controlled, customized, and integrated with as you see a promising fit.
The power of digital experience platform’s data ingestion process is twofold: flexibility and speed. Data ingestion offers tremendous flexibility by having the ability to ingest various types of data from multiple sources, and also the ease and efficiency of the consumption process means that the information is accessible for deep engagement, information science analysis, and automation of labor processes in near real time.
This market research report on analyzes the growth prospects for the key vendors operating in this market space such as: Adobe Systems (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), OpenText (Canada), SDL (UK), Sitecore (US), Acquia (US), Jahia (Switzerland), Episerver (US), Squiz (Australia), BloomReach (US), Liferay (US), Kentico (Czech Republic), and censhare (Germany).
Segment Overview of Global Digital Experience Platform Market
By Component
Cloud
On-premises
Platform
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Vertical
Retail
BFSI
Travel & Hospitality
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Public Sector
Others (Education, Transportation & Logistics, and Utilities)
By Region
North America
Europe
APAC
Latin America
MEA
The Digital Experience Platform Market report also comprises an organized summary of the industry presents information associated to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Report has been examined using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market, which is fully studied in the report. Finally, all aspects of the Global Digital Experience Platform Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively evaluated to study the Global as well as regional market
Some Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Global Digital Experience Platform Market Overview, By Type
Chapter 5. Global Digital Experience Platform Market Overview, By Application
Chapter 6. Global Digital Experience Platform Market Overview, By Region
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
- Digital Experience Platform Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Increasing Demand, Services, Increasing Opportunities, Developments, Future Growth, Industry Insight, Dynamic, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2025 - April 30, 2020
- Team Collaboration Software Market 2020 Latest Technologies, Upcoming Trends, Solutions, Services, Developments, Applications, Business Opportunity & Forecast 2025 - April 30, 2020
- Customer Experience Management Market 2020: Share of Industry, State of Growth, Future Trends, Prices, Business Opportunities, Demand Overview, Review of Key Players and Forecast 2025 - April 30, 2020
Team Collaboration Software Market 2020 Latest Technologies, Upcoming Trends, Solutions, Services, Developments, Applications, Business Opportunity & Forecast 2025
The driving factors influencing the global team collaboration software market includes virtualization of devices, expansion of software as a service, growing internet usage, expertise development, and developing labor force demographics.
“Collaborative software or groupware is application software designed to help people working on a common task to attain their goals. One of the earliest definitions of collaborative software is “intentional group processes plus software to support them”. “Collaborative software relates to the notion of collaborative work systems, which are conceived as any form of human organization that emerges any time that collaboration takes place, whether it is formal or informal, intentional or unintentional.”
The global team collaboration software market is categorized into several segmentation including application overview, software overview, deployment, and regional overview. On the basis of application overview, the global team collaboration software market is fragmented into solutions, logistics & transportation, BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and education. Based on the software, the global team collaboration software market segregated into conferencing and communication & coordination. On the basis of deployment, the global team collaboration software market is classified into on premise and cloud. Looping onto the regional outlook, the global team collaboration software market is a wide range to North America, India, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Middle East & Africa, France, and South Africa. Leading players of the global global team collaboration software market includes Box incorporation, Intralinks Holdings Incorporations and Survey Monkey, Dropbox, Slack, Microsoft, Cisco System, IBM, Oracle, Citrix, Avaya, Zoho, Clarizen, Comindware, Google, Huddle, Audiocobes, Metaswitch, AT&T, Adobes, SABA, and Mitel.
Segment Overview of Global Team Collaboration Software Market
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
Cloud
On-premise
Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
Conferencing software
Communication and coordination software
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
Manufacturing
BFSI
IT & telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Logistics & transportation
Education
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
MEA
The Team Collaboration Software Market report also comprises an organized summary of the industry presents information associated to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Report has been examined using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market, which is fully studied in the report. Finally, all aspects of the Global Team Collaboration Software Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively evaluated to study the Global as well as regional market
Some Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Global Team Collaboration Software Market Overview, By Type
Chapter 5. Global Team Collaboration Software Market Overview, By Application
Chapter 6. Global Team Collaboration Software Market Overview, By Region
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
- Digital Experience Platform Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Increasing Demand, Services, Increasing Opportunities, Developments, Future Growth, Industry Insight, Dynamic, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2025 - April 30, 2020
- Team Collaboration Software Market 2020 Latest Technologies, Upcoming Trends, Solutions, Services, Developments, Applications, Business Opportunity & Forecast 2025 - April 30, 2020
- Customer Experience Management Market 2020: Share of Industry, State of Growth, Future Trends, Prices, Business Opportunities, Demand Overview, Review of Key Players and Forecast 2025 - April 30, 2020
Customer Experience Management Market 2020: Share of Industry, State of Growth, Future Trends, Prices, Business Opportunities, Demand Overview, Review of Key Players and Forecast 2025
Every customer interaction is automatically routed to and handled by the suitable channel/ agent. This involves analyzing advanced information, such as personal traits, demographic data, psychographic details, interaction history, and other transactional data. The driving factors influencing the global customer experience management market includes reducing customer churn rates, growing concern to improve customer engagement, increasing deployment of cloud-based and growing demand for big data analytics. Moreover, increasing implementation of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and data analytics is expected to boost the global customer experience management market.
“Customer experience is the product of an interaction between an organization and a customer over the duration of their relationship. This interaction is made up of three parts: the customer journey, the brand touchpoints the customer interacts with, and the environments the customer experiences (including digital environment) during their experience.[citation needed] A good customer experience means that the individual’s experience during all points of contact matches the individual’s expectations.”
The global customer experience management market is categorized into several segmentation including component overview and regional overview. On the basis of application overview, the global customer experience management market is fragmented into solutions, services, professional services, and managed services. Looping onto the regional outlook, the global customer experience management market is a wide range to North America, India, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Middle East & Africa, France, and South Africa. Leading players of the global customer experience management market includes OpenText (Canada), SAS Institute (US), Zendesk (US), NICE Systems (Israel), Tech Mahindra (India), Medallia (US), Nokia (Finland), Oracle Corporation (US), Avaya Inc. (US), Verint Systems (US), InMoment (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), MaritzCX (US), Sitecore (US), Clarabridge (US), SDL (UK), and Adobe Systems (US).
Segment Overview of Global Customer Experience Management Market
By Component
Cloud
On-premises
Solutions
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Vertical
Retail
BFSI
Travel & Hospitality
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Automotive
Media & Entertainment
Public Sector
Others (Education, Transportation, and Logistics)
By Region
North America
Europe
APAC
LATAM
MEA
The Customer Experience Management Market report also comprises an organized summary of the industry presents information associated to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Report has been examined using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market, which is fully studied in the report. Finally, all aspects of the Global Customer Experience Management Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively evaluated to study the Global as well as regional market
Some Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Global Customer Experience Management Market Overview, By Type
Chapter 5. Global Customer Experience Management Market Overview, By Application
Chapter 6. Global Customer Experience Management Market Overview, By Region
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
