Smart Water Metering Market Segmentation, Industry Trends and Development size 2025
The study on “global smart water metering market” details the market size and analysis across various segments, which include Type (Automated Meter Reading [AMR] and Advanced Metering Infrastructure [AMI]); Component (Endpoint Hardware, Network Infrastructure, Installation, and Others); and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).
Smart Water Metering Market Overview:
The global smart water metering market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In recent years, the demand for water has increased significantly due to climate changes and other factors such as increasing population and rapid urbanization. As a result, governments across countries are heavily focusing on developing frameworks related to water management policies and a comprehensive strategy for long-term water resource management. This has pressurized water utilities to reduce water losses from both an environmental and financial standpoint.
Currently, the technology development and adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT and analytics, in the water sector is lagging when compared to other utilities such as electricity and gas. Moreover, water systems in many countries are running on aged infrastructure, and technologies that utilities rely on managing water are largely outdated, which has resulted in increased non-revenue water (NRW).
Governments and utilities are emphasizing on reducing non-revenue water, and transformation of aging water infrastructure with growing focus on developing sustainable water infrastructure. The market will witness demand for water metering solutions that can be integrated with smart communicating devices, as rising focus on reducing the operating cost driving the global smart water metering market. Emerging low power IoT connectivity technologies (NB-IoT) allow utilities to eliminate the need for investing in establishing their own communication infrastructure for remote meter reading, a prominent trend likely to accelerate the growth of the global smart water metering market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing smart city initiatives and expanding urban landscape in developing economies are identified as opportunities anticipated to fuel the growth of the smart water metering market during the forecast period 2019–2025.
Additionally, utilities operating in developed economies are mandated to meet certain guidelines and standards to eliminate the commercial loss – water that is incorrectly billed because of poor/incorrect metering and physical loss – leaks and theft from the water distribution system, which is further accelerating the growth of the smart water metering market. Moreover, advancement in IoT and sensing technologies, declining deployment cost of IoT solutions, and increasing focus on utilizing data-driven solutions to improve operating revenue of utilities are further fuelling the growth of smart water metering market.
Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis Smart Water Metering Market
The global smart water metering market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2019–2025.
The global smart water metering market is segmented based on type, component, and region. In terms of type, the global smart water metering market is sub-segmented into automated meter reading (AMR) and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). The AMR segment dominated in 2018 and is expected to lose its market share to the AMI segment during the forecast period. This is primarily due to higher operating costs of AMR when compared to AMI since meter readers must still drive the routes. The AMI system offers various water management capabilities such as enhanced tracking of flow patterns and water consumption, ability to monitor changes in demands and trends, and abnormalities in distribution network among others. By type, AMI is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment attributed to its advanced water management capabilities of AMI system and increasing interest on smart grid solutions. In terms of component, the global smart water metering market is sub-segmented into endpoint hardware, network infrastructure, installation, and others.
Regional Analysis
In 2018, the Americas was the dominant region in the global smart water metering market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing region in the global smart water metering market, i.e., growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period 2019–2025. This is mainly due to rapid urbanization and expanding urban landscape along with increasing investment in smart city initiatives.
Benefits and Vendors
The report on smart water metering market contains an in-depth analysis of vendors, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. Few of the key players profiled in this study include Xylem Inc. (Sensus), Itron Inc., Badger Meter, Inc., Kamstrup A/S, Landis+Gyr., Neptune Technology Group, Arad Group, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Hubbell (Aclara Technologies LLC), and Mueller Water Products, Inc.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “global smart water metering market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions.
Key Segments of the Report Include:
Smart Water Metering Market – By Type
- Automated Meter Reading (AMR)
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
Smart Water Metering Market – By Component
- Endpoint Hardware
- Network Infrastructure
- Installation
- Others
Smart Water Metering Market – By Region
- Americas
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Water Treatment System Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2018-2026
Global Water Treatment System Market was sized US$ 4.8 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 9.9 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 9.47 % during a forecast period.
Global Water Treatment System market is segmented by technology, by application, and by region. In terms of technology, Water Treatment System market is segmented into Water Softeners, Filtration Methods, Reverse Osmosis, Distillation Systems, Disinfection Methods, and Others. Residential and Non-Residential are application segment of Water Treatment System market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Exponential growth in the global population has exerted considerable pressure on the existing water resources available for human consumption, in turn augmenting the dependence on groundwater owing to its easy availability. However, improper disposal of wastewater generated in agricultural and industrial areas has led to large-scale contamination of groundwater in urban areas, enhancing the global point of entry water treatment systems market by 2026. The growing investments towards the development of efficient point of entry water treatment systems is expected to boost the water treatment systems market growth in the coming years.
On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into water softeners, reverse osmosis systems, distillation systems, disinfection methods, filtration methods, and others. The filtration method segment is projected to witness the highest growth based on technology between 2018 and 2026.
Residential application of the water treatment systems market was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2016. Large, multistore houses generally prefer technology as it is more economical to install the device at the main water inlet than installing multiple water treatment systems. However, higher installation and operational costs may remain a longstanding challenge to the global produced water treatment systems market growth.
North America will remain the dominant market through to 2026, with over 41% share in terms of revenues. From US$ 1.93 Bn recorded in 2017, this region is estimated to exceed US$ 3.5 Bn by 2026 end. Europe and Asia Pacific, collectively registering a market share of nearly 43% in 2017, will remain the major markets over the forecast period as well.
Siemens AG, Aker Solutions, FMC Technologies, Inc., Alderley plc, Veolia, Frames Group, CETCO Energy Services, Aquatech International, Eco-Tec, Schlumberger Limited, Ovivo, ThermoEnergy Corporation, Global Water Engineering, Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., and Miox Corporation, Pentair plc, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Best Water Technology AG, Veolia Environnement S.A, UEZ S.A, Ecolab Inc., Xylem Inc., Hitachi, Toshiba Corporation, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Thermax Ltd, IVRCL, Voltas Limited, 3M, VA TECH WABAG LIMITED, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, METITO Holdings Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Aquarion AG are key players included in the Water Treatment System market.
The Scope of Global Water Treatment System Market:
Global Water Treatment System Market by Technology:
Water Softeners
Filtration Methods
Reverse Osmosis
Distillation Systems
Disinfection Methods
Others
Global Water Treatment System Market by Application:
Residential
Non-Residential
Global Water Treatment System Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Player Analysed in the Global Water Treatment System Market Report:
Siemens AG
Aker Solutions
FMC Technologies Inc.
Alderley plc
Veolia
Frames Group
CETCO Energy Services
Aquatech International
Eco-Tec
Schlumberger Limited
Ovivo
Thermo Energy Corporation
Global Water Engineering
Ecosphere Technologies Inc.
Miox Corporation
Pentair plc
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Danaher Corporation
Best Water Technology AG
Veolia Environnement S.A
UEZ S.A
Ecolab Inc.
Xylem Inc.
Hitachi
Toshiba Corporation
BWT Aktiengesellschaft
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Thermax Ltd
IVRCL
Voltas Limited
3M
VA TECH WABAG LIMITED
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd
METITO Holdings Ltd
Eureka Forbes Ltd
Aquarion AG
Vascular Access Sheaths Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Current Trends, Forecast by 2025
The global Vascular Access Sheaths market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Vascular Access Sheaths market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Vascular Access Sheaths market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Vascular Access Sheaths across various industries.
The Vascular Access Sheaths market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Terumo
Cordis
B Braun
Amecath
COOK Medical
Argon Medical Devices
Balton
BARD Access Systems
Baylis Medical
BD
Vygon
Teleflex
Boston Scientific
BrosMed Medical
Comed
Oscor
F.B. Medical
Gore
Intra Special Catheters
Lepu Medical Technology
Merit Medical Systems
MicroVention
Nipro
Angiodynamics
Smiths Medical
Biosense Webster
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Intravenous Catheter Sheaths
Synthetic Graft Sheaths
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Medical Center
Others
The Vascular Access Sheaths market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global Vascular Access Sheaths market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Vascular Access Sheaths market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Vascular Access Sheaths market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Vascular Access Sheaths market.
The Vascular Access Sheaths market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Vascular Access Sheaths in xx industry?
- How will the global Vascular Access Sheaths market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Vascular Access Sheaths by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Vascular Access Sheaths ?
- Which regions are the Vascular Access Sheaths market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Vascular Access Sheaths market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
Why Choose Vascular Access Sheaths Market Report?
Vascular Access Sheaths Market Report follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living in across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.
MARKET REPORT
Ceramic Packing Membrane Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2032
Ceramic Packing Membrane Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Ceramic Packing Membrane Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Ceramic Packing Membrane Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Ceramic Packing Membrane by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Ceramic Packing Membrane definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
The following manufacturers are covered:
H Lundbeck
Astrazeneca
Eli Lilly and Company
Sun Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Johnson & Johnson
Merck
Sanofi
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Tricyclic Antidepressants
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors
Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors
Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
Benzodiazepines
Antipsychotics
Novel Agents
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
Reasons to Purchase This Report:
Market analysis for the global Ceramic Packing Membrane Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market
Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
The key insights of the Ceramic Packing Membrane market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Ceramic Packing Membrane manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Ceramic Packing Membrane industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Ceramic Packing Membrane Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
