Soaring Demand for Clean-label Food Products to Trigger the Growth of the Tapioca Market 2018 – 2028

key developments positively influencing the growth of the global tapioca market include:

American Key Food Products has started making a variety of desserts and puddings with using Tapioca.

Several other companies in the global tapioca market are working on tapioca pearls and granulated tapioca for texturing and thickening of puddings and pie fillings.

Cargill

Tate&Lyle

Ingredion

Venus Starch Suppliers

Global Tapioca Market: Key Growth Drivers

A list of primary drivers which help in triggering the growth of the global tapioca market in a positive way include:

Increasing Awareness about Health Benefits to Foster Market’s Growth

Tapioca starch is widely adopted in numerous commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Therefore, the growth of the global tapioca market is predominantly fueled by its extensive applications. Tapioca is enriched with carbohydrates and free from grain, nut, and gluten. Therefore, it plays a crucial role in preventing different types of food allergies, gluten sensitivities, and celiac diseases. Such medical benefits are also triggering the growth of the global tapioca market. Besides this, tapioca further helps in reducing the cholesterol levels in blood due to the presence of high amount of fiber in tapioca flour. Moreover, tapioca aids in maintaining blood sugar level and preventing constipation. These factors are also influencing the staggering growth of the global tapioca market.

Furthermore, tapioca flour is a great source of folate, calcium, iron, and manganese. These minerals are highly beneficial, especially for pregnant women. Additionally, these minerals help in metabolizing carbohydrates. These factors are also contributing demand in the global tapioca market. Tapioca further helps in extending the feelings of fullness and helps in avoiding overeating. Such advantages are also responsible for fueling growth of the global tapioca market.

Rising Applications in Variable Industries to Boost Market

A broad range of industrial applications of tapioca further helps in the rapid growth of the global tapioca market. Tapioca can be found in the form of dried or fresh. It has found its widespread applications as binding agent and bodying agent in food and beverages industry. Moreover, cassava pomace is highly used as animal feed. Tapioca chips, pearls, and pellets and tapioca flour is also highly used in the making of animal feed. These factors are also providing impetus to the growth of the global tapioca market.

Global Tapioca Market: Regional Outlook

With respect to geography, APEJ is expected to lead the global tapioca market in terms of consumption and demand generation. Along with this, rapid use of tapioca in several medical purposes in the countries such as India, Thailand, and China is also responsible for fueling growth in the tapioca market in this region.

Application

Animal feed

Food and beverage

Industrial

Product type

Tapioca animal feed

Tapioca flour

Tapioca chips, pellets, and pearls

