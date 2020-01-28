SOC as a Service Market to Grow at 25.0% CAGR to 2024

A fresh report titled “SOC as a Service Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 129 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2224467

The Global SOC as a Service Market size is expected to grow from US$ 372 Million in 2019 to US$ 1,137 Million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 129 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 71 tables and 32 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key players profiled in the SOC as a Service Market:

AlienVault (US)

BlackStratus (US)

Cygilant(US)

Thales e-Security (France)

Alert Logic (US)

Proficio (US)

Netmagic Solutions (India)

Arctic Wolf Networks (US)

AQM Technologies (India)

ESDS Software Solution (India)

Suma (India)

GA Systems (Australia)

Expel (US)

Radar Services(Austria)

StratoZen (US)

The Solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the SOC as a service market during the forecast period. SOC as a service vendors help enterprises in providing necessary knowledge, awareness, and risk background to understand threats to its environment and react appropriately. The solution helps enterprises identify the existing security posture of their information systems and infrastructure, and combat against cybersecurity threats.

Avail Discount Offer @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2224467

Under offering type, SOC as a service market is segmented by fully managed and co-managed or hybrid segments. The co-managed or hybrid segment is set to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The hybrid or co-managed model for SOC and SIEM provides organizations with greater control and visibility into their IT infrastructure. Organizations can extend their internal security team by adopting hybrid or co-managed SIEM and SOC services. The hybrid service provides comprehensive data protection and prevents the damages caused by security breaches.

Competitive Landscape of SOC as a Service Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Progressive Companies

1.2 Responsive Companies

1.3 Dynamic Companies

1.4 Starting Blocks

2 Key Developments in SOC as a Service Market

2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

2.2 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

2.3 Business Expansions

Access this report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2224467

Reason to Access this report:

The Report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the SOC as a service market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall SOC as a service market and the sub segments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.