Social Business Intelligence Market Grow at 28.5% CAGR to 2025 | IBM, Evolve24, Oracle, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, SAP, Clarabridge, Attensity Group, Crimson Hexagon

Global Social Business Intelligence Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Social Business Intelligence market will register a 28.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5790.7 million by 2025, from $ 2122 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Social Business Intelligence business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Social Business Intelligence market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Evolve24, Oracle, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, SAP, Clarabridge, Attensity Group, Crimson Hexagon, Beevolve, Radian6/Salesforce, Cision, Sysomos, Google, Lithium Technologies, Kapow Software/ Kofax, NetBase Solutions, HP

Social business intelligence uses data from social media and analyzes the data using big data analytics to obtain important business insights on the market. It is also used to know the market reputation for products. It unifies several business tools such as business intelligence, knowledge management, social networking, project management, collaboration, social media monitoring, and analytics to give a new interface for organizations to understand their business environment more thoroughly. It provides reliable data and aids enterprises to connect with new customers and resolve operational conflicts in a faster and better way than traditional business intelligence does.

This study considers the Social Business Intelligence value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Social Business Intelligence market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Social Business Intelligence market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Social Business Intelligence players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Social Business Intelligence with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Social Business Intelligence submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Social Business Intelligence by Players

4 Social Business Intelligence by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Social Business Intelligence Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

