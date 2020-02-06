Social Media Advertising Market Spend by Format in Russia : Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2027

Social media video advertising spend is expected to reach US$276 million by end of 2016, accounting for 29.5% of total social media advertising. Over the period (2016-2020), Kenneth Research observed social media video ad spend to grow at a CAGR of 36.9% to reach US$970 million in 2020, accounting for 41.3% share of the market. Display advertising is expected to account for 59.1% of the market by end of 2020, grow at a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period. This report answers the following key questions:

How is social media advertising spending expected to grow over the next five years?

How is social media marketing budget being allocated and utilized?

Which advertising formats are gaining popularity on social media to target consumers?

How is social media mobile advertising spending expected to grow over the next five years?

This report provides detailed social media advertising spend database, covering in-depth trend analysis across formats for a period of 9 years (2019-2027). This report provides trend analysis through charts and tables. The social media advertising spend database breaks down into following five key areas –

Market Share of Social Media: This report provides social media advertising spend growth dynamics, contextualizing it with broader online advertising spend.

Budget Allocation: This report provides budget allocation by key segments including advertising, staffing, consulting, and technology.

Channel Split: This report provides breakdown of social media advertising spend by desktop and mobile channels.

Format Split: This report provides break down by the following formats:

Display Ad Spend

Video Ad Spend

Each of the format segments above is broken down further into channel – desktop and mobile.

Macroeconomic, Business and Consumer Drivers: Data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of social media advertising spend

This report provides detailed social media advertising spend by formats data and trend analysis for a period of 9 years (2019-2027) through charts and tables. It does not contain any analyst commentary as such. Below is an overview covering scope of this report:

Country Focus: Russia

Market Focus: Social Media Marketing

Industry Focus: All Industry Verticals

Data & Analysis: This report provides an extensive data and trend analysis of the social media advertising spend in the Russia. This report provides:

Data covering future of social media advertising spend and its share in total online advertising.

Data covering future of social media mobile advertising spend and its share in social media advertising.

Social media video advertising spends for a period of 9 years, from 2019 to 2027.

Social media marketing budget allocation for 2019 and how it is expected to change over the next five years.

Detailed data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of social media advertising spend.

