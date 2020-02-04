Connect with us

Social Media Security Market – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Social Media Security Market

The Global Social Media Security Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.9%, predicts forencis research (FSR).

Social media security is the process of analyzing dynamic social media data to protect against security and business threats. In recent years’ social media have gained huge popularity platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. Also, many other data fields have a vital role in the communication channel of a database for personal and corporate information such as name, date of birth, employees, address, and business are available on a social media platform.


Social Media Security Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Increasing Security Attacks on Social Media Platforms

All over social media have several advantages including increasing brand awareness of any product or service and is cost-effective, they face an unlikely challenge of attack from hackers such as violence, cyber terrorism, frauds, crimes, and password attacks. Also, the false and fake information can damage the reputation of the companies by stolen data. Moreover, the risk is increased when it comes to government profile and security which can disturb the peace and harmony of an entire nation. To avoid this problem and difficulty social media security is enhancing and monitoring the behaviour of the users.

Hence, increasing security attacks on social media platforms is expected to surge the social media security market during the forecast period.

Stringent Government Rule and Regulations

Increasing stringent government rule and regulations are excepted to secure and protect the sensitive data which can drive the social media security market. The digital platform and monitoring social media can help to detect the fake news and cracking cyberattack on the social media platform. Furthermore, the payment card industry has also stated that employees will monitor their duplication of data and information posts on social media platforms.

Therefore, the stringent government rule and regulations are expected to drive the social media security market during the forecast period.


Market Restraints:

Increasing Malware Attack

Malware and scam attacks on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, and even the Android Market are growing these days. Also, privacy on social media platforms is a key concern by the users. Uploading multiple contents which hold information can communicate through a virus that can be a major problem on the networking sites.

Hence, the increasing malware attack is a major factor restraining the growth of the global social media security market.


Social Media Security Market: Key Segments

By Solution: Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring, Monitoring, Risk Management

Based on Security Type: Critical Infrastructure Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Internet of Things (IoT) Security, Application Security and Endpoint Security.

Based on End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods, Education

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.


Social Media Security Market: Report Scope

The report on the social media security market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.


List of the leading companies operating in the Social Media Security Market include:

    • Sophos Ltd. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
    • Trend Micro Incorporated
    • Micro Focus International plc
    • ZeroFOX
    • RiskIQ
    • SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.
    • Digital Shadows Ltd
    • Proofpoint, Inc.,
    • Hootsuite Inc.
    • Centrify Corporation.
    • Other Key Companies

Social Media Security Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Social Media Security Market, by Solution

    • Threat Intelligence
    • Dark Web Monitoring
    • Risk Management
    • Others

 

Social Media Security Market, by Security Type

    • Critical Infrastructure Security
    • Network Security
    • Cloud Security
    • Internet of Things (IoT) Security
    • Application Security

Social Media Security Market, by End-Users

    • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
    • Government
    • Manufacturing
    • Media and Entertainment
    • Retail and Consumer Goods
    • Education
    • Others

 

Social Media Security Market by Region

    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
    • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)


Key Questions answered by the report

    • What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
    • What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
    • What are the evolving types of the global market?
    • What are the evolving applications of global market?
    • What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
    • Who are the key players operating in the global market?
    • How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?


About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.


Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit  https://www.forencisresearch.com

