Sodium Aluminate Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Growth, Regional Demand and 2025 Forecast

Sodium aluminate is a kind of inorganic compound and an important chemical commodity. The existing forms include solid and liquid. Sodium aluminate has broad range of uses. Major applications include use in water and wastewater treatment applications, in papermaking, surface treatment in titanium dioxide manufacturing applications, as a raw material in zeolite and catalyst manufacturing, and as additives in cement and concrete, etc.

The technical barriers of sodium aluminate are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China, Finland and USA. The key companies in sodium aluminate market include Kemira, GEO, Usalco, Lier Chemical, Tongjie Chemical, Hangzhou Yunhe, Holland Company, Nordisk Aluminat, and Carus Group.

Sodium aluminate is widely used in water and wastewater treatment industry within the scope of the globe, rapidly spread of paper making industry, cement, concrete and titanium dioxide industry, and many others. In 2015，sodium aluminate for water treatment and papermaking application occupied more than 52% of total amount. The expansion of the application in water and wastewater treatment industry and other industrial consumption is driving the market growth, and resulting in supporting the growth of this market over forecast period. Sodium aluminate industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:-

• Kemira

• GEO

• Usalco

• Lier Chemical

• Tongjie Chemical

• Hangzhou Yunhe

• Holland Company

• Nordisk Aluminat

• Carus Group

• GAC Chemical

• Coogee Chemicals

• ICL Performance Products

• Alumina

• Dequachim

• …

Sodium Aluminate Market Segmentation:-

Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users and products in all the regions and countries. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Segmentation by type: Solid Sodium Aluminate, Liquid Sodium Aluminate

Segmentation by application: Paper Industry, Water Treatment, Cement Additives, Titanium Dioxide Industry

Segmentation by regions: Geographical segmentation includes key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sodium Aluminate in these regions. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study.

Further in the Sodium Aluminate Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

• Production Analysis – Production of the Sodium Aluminate Market is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Sodium Aluminate Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Competitors – In this section, various Sodium Aluminate Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

• Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Sodium Aluminate Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Sodium Aluminate Market Overview

2 Global Sodium Aluminate Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Sodium Aluminate Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Sodium Aluminate Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Sodium Aluminate Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Sodium Aluminate Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Sodium Aluminate Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Sodium Aluminate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Sodium Aluminate Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

