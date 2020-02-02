Sodium Benzoate Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2019 – 2027

According to a report published by TMR market, the Sodium Benzoate economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Sodium Benzoate market are discussed within the accounts.

key players operating in the market are constantly involved in developing new chemicals that do not cause any harm to the human body. This changing trend is a huge barrier in the expansion of the global sodium benzoate market.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Sodium Benzoate Market

Demand for sodium benzoate is estimated to be high in the food & beverages industry during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for this chemical is expected to rise in Asia Pacific, owing to the growth of the food & beverages industry of countries such as China, India, and Indonesia.

Increase in consumer spending and growing population will boost the healthcare industry, which will support the growth of sodium benzoate market in the Asia Pacific region. China occupies a major share of the sodium benzoate market in Asia Pacific. This market in China is anticipated to grow a rapid pace.

In developed countries such as Germany and the U.S., usage of synthetic preservatives is banned, as it has various effects on human health. This factor is projected to affect the growth of the sodium benzoates market during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be the rapidly growing market for sodium benzoate during the forecast period. This market in Middle East & Africa is in its developing stage and key players are largely investing in this region to improve their presence and increase market share.

Key Players in Global Market

Key players operating in the global sodium benzoate market include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Foodchem International Corporation

A.M. Food Chemical Co. Limited

Wuhan Youji Industries Co., Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Company

Eastman Chemical Company, E.I.

Brown Chemical Co. Ltd

Charkit Chemical Corp

Jarchem Industries,

Spectrum Chemicals

Cellmark USA, LLC

Global Sodium Benzoate Market: Research Scope

Global Sodium Benzoate Market, by Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Sodium Benzoate Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



