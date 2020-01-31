Sodium Bicarbonate Market : The report gives immense knowledge on the competitive nature of key players2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Sodium Bicarbonate market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

A report on the global sodium bicarbonate market lays value on a number of factors that have aided the growth of this market in recent times. A regional outlook on the global market for sodium bicarbonate describes the market dynamics of multiple regional pockets. Furthermore, an analysis of the applications of sodium bicarbonate has also been covered in the report.

Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market: Trends and Opportunities

The confectionery industry has emerged as a key consumer of baking soda, and this factor has given an impetus to the growth of the global sodium bicarbonate market. Furthermore, the presence of a robust supply chain for the distribution of sodium bicarbonate products is also expected to enhance the growth prospects of the global sodium bicarbonate market. Baking powder is extensively used across households for preparing several food delicacies which is also expected to propel market demand. Some of the common products that are manufactured from sodium bicarbonate are flour, vinegar, vanilla extract, and brown sugar. As the demand for these food items rises, the demand within the global market for sodium bicarbonate is also expected to reach new heights.

Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market: Market Potential

The popularity of starch, powdered sugar, and common salt has directly influenced the growth prospects of the global market for sodium bicarbonate. Furthermore, the sale of sodium bicarbonate through several new departmental store chains has also created tremendous growth opportunities within the global market for this product. Anther key factor that is prognosticated to propel market demand in the forthcoming years is the emergence of new vendors in the global market for sodium bicarbonate.

Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market: Regional Outlook

The demand within the sodium bicarbonate market in North America has been rising on account of the expansive food industry across the US and Canada. Furthermore, the presence of renowned manufacturers of baking soda across these countries has also given a push to the growth of the regional sodium bicarbonate market.

Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key vendors in the global sodium bicarbonate market are Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, LLC, Tosoh Corporation, Natural Soda, LLC, Crystal Mark, Inc., and Blastrite.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Sodium Bicarbonate market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

