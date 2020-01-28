Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market : Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure 2018 to 2028

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market over the considered assessment period.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3287

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3287

Competitive Landscape

With demand for sulfate-free surfactants on the rise, Evonik launched a range of surfactants containing a combination of sodium cocoyl isethionate and thickening agents specially manufactured to meet the demands of skin and hair care products.

To capitalize on the pervasive trend of sustainability, Lamazuna launched the first-of-its-kind solid toothpaste with sodium cocoyl isethionate as the cleansing agent and surfactant in the oral care product. The company is marketing the product as a zero waste producer and is using degradable cardboard for packaging of the toothpaste.

Banking on the growing demand for natural ingredients-based home care products, Capucin announced the launch of Cake Vaisselle, a high-performance solid soap for cleaning dishes and utensils with sodium cocoyl isethionate as the main component in its formulation.

Increasing reports of irritability from using shampoos using sulfate-based surfactants is prompting companies to introduce sulfate-free shampoos and hair care products. In order to capitalize on the growing demand for sulfate-free hair products, Solvay launched Miracare SOFT S-525 shampoo which leverages the high foamability and efficient cleansing action of sodium cocoyl isethionate.

Some of the key players operating in the sodium cocoyl isethionate market are BASF SE, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V., JEEN International Corporation, KIYU New Material Co. Ltd., Taiwan NJC Corporation, Clariant International Ltd., Innospec Inc., Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd., Millchem-Akott, and Huanggang Yongan Pharmaceutical.

Additional Insight:

Skin Care Industry to Push Demand for Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate

Burgeoning demand for natural and organic personal care products, in addition to sodium cocoyl isethionate’s superior lathering properties, mildness towards skin, moisture retention, and cleansing capabilities are some of the factors expected to drive widespread adoption of the chemical compound as surfactant in skin care products such as soaps, creams, lotions, cleansers, bubble baths, shaving foam, and makeup remover.

Its eco-friendly and sustainable nature in addition to its efficient cleaning action is expected to aid its adoption in hair, oral, and baby care products. Demand for the chemical compound in pharmaceuticals and electroplating applications is also expected to burgeon in the foreseeable future and aid in sodium cocoyl isethionate market proliferation.

Scope of the Market

Research Methodology

The report on sodium cocoyl isethionate market is a consequence of the robust and elaborate research methodology employed during the compilation of the report. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was conducted to obtain invaluable and actionable insights into the sodium isethionate market. Primary research was conducted by interviewing seasoned experts from the sodium cocoyl isethionate market while secondary research involved a thorough study of company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the sodium cocoyl isethionate market. Results from both steps of the research were triangulated with each other to create an accurate and authentic forecast of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market.

Research Methodology of this Report.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3287

Why Companies Trust FMR?

A trusted and a renowned entity in the market research space

Our customer support team resolves over 300 client queries each day

The rich understanding of the nuances of the latest market research techniques

Tailor-made reports available without additional expenses

Round the clock customer service

About Us

Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

Contact Us

Suite 9884, 27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593