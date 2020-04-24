Sodium Hyaluronate Market Size, Share, Growth, Overview with Detailed Analysis 2020-2026 | Corneal(Allergan), Galdermal(Q-Med), LG Life Science, Bohus BioTech, IMEIK, Bloomage Freda, Haohai Biological, Hunan Jingfeng, Beijing Borun

The role of the school and campus security is to enhance a secure and open environment wherein maintaining the safety is of prime importance. In the recent past, there has been an increasing focus on the part of school authorities to improve upon the security measures.

The school and campus security market can be segmented on the basis of type, components and geography. Based on type, the market can be categorized into IP based video surveillance and analog video surveillance. On the basis of components, the market can be segmented into two categories; hardware and software. The hardware category can be further segmented into monitors, encoders, cameras, storage and recorders. In addition, the software category can be further segmented into services, video management systems (VMS), and video analytics. The market on the basis of geography has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

The school and campus security market is mainly driven as a result of the increasing number of attacks on schools. Schools are constantly being held as soft targets by the terrorists and criminals. This has led to the installation of technologically advanced security systems in schools and campuses in order to minimize the risk of such attacks and also provide proper security solutions. The introduction of cost-effective security systems is also propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, increased investments in infrastructure is also fuelling the growth of the school and campus security market. Factors such as thefts, vandalism and intrusion are also expected to drive the demand for school and campus security during the forecast period. Government regulations pertaining to enhance the security levels are also impacting the school and campus security market positively. These factors collectively are expected to impact the growth of school and campus security market positively during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023.

However, a major restraint obstructing the growth of the school and campus security market is the high cost involved in the procurement of security solutions and thus the budget constraint often leads the end-users to opt for alternatives that are cheaper. Moreover, the privacy concerns involved in public surveillance is also affecting the market for school and campus security negatively.

As per recent trends it has been observed that there has been an increasing focus towards the installation of high definition (HD) video surveillance cameras. Moreover, the vendors of school and campus security are constantly introducing products that are cost effective. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer one of the fastest growing markets for the school and campus security market as a result of the growing security concerns in the region due to increasing criminal attacks.

Some of the key players operating in the school and campus security market are Bosch Security Systems Inc., HikVision Digital Technology Co., Honeywell Security Group, Cisco Systems Inc, Pelco Inc., Genetec Inc., Axis Communications AB, Plustek Technology Inc., Apollo Video Technology, March Networks, SEICO Security and A & T Network System among others.