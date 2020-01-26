Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate industry.. The Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate, commonly known as sarkosyl, is an ionic surfactant manufactured from the sodium salt of fatty acids and sarcosine amino acids. It is widely used as a foaming and cleansing agent in various personal care and household products. Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate is preferred over sodium lauryl sulfate, owing to its various features such as good ecotoxicity, mildness to the skin and the eyes, and excellent compatibility. Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate is primarily employed in skin care applications. Commercially, it has been predominantly used in syndet bar formulations. However, recently, it has been increasingly employed in other product forms, notably in foaming facial washes and body washes. Furthermore, requirement of skin care products such as facial cleanser and soaps & body wash is also expanding at a rapid pace. This is anticipated to drive the skin care segment, thereby boosting the sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market in the near future.

List of key players profiled in the Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate market research report:

Shanghai Oli Enterprises Co., Ltd., Schill + Seilacher GmbH, Jarchem Industries Inc., Croda International Plc, Stepan Company, Clariant Ltd., Innospec Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

By Form

Powder, Liquid,

By Application

Hair Care, Skin Care, Household, Institutional and Industrial (I&I) Products, Others,

The global Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

