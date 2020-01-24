MARKET REPORT
Soft Magnetic Materials Market data with Current and Future Growth, feasibility and Regional Analysis (2019-2026)
The global soft magnetic materials market was valued at $47.3 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $87.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2026.
Soft magnetic materials have the efficiency to be easily magnetized and demagnetized. They typically have intrinsic coercivity less than 1000 Am-1 and are used primarily to enhance the flux produced by an electric current. Soft magnetic materials are extensively used in various applications such as electric motors, receipt of radio signals, electrical power generation and transmission, microwaves, relays, solenoids, magnetic shielding, and electromagnets.
The global soft magnetic materials market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years, owing to rise in the global automotive industry, and increase in demand for electric vehicles. Owing stringent government environmental policies, automobile manufacturers are now focusing more on producing light weight and reducing dependency on conventional fuel to curb carbon dioxide emission. Soft magnetic materials are widely used in electric motors.
Surge in demand and rise in production of electric vehicles has led to increase in demand for electric motors. This factor is anticipated to eventually increase the demand for soft magnetic materials and is projected to drive the growth of this market. In addition, soft magnetic materials are also used in brushless DC motors, which are primarily used in various industrial applications such as linear motors, servo motors, actuators for industrial robots, extruder drive motors, and feed drives for CNC machine tools. Due to rapid industrialization across emerging economies, the demand for brushless DC motors is expected to increase considerably resulting in surge in demand for soft magnetic materials. These factors are estimated to drive the growth of the soft magnetic materials market.
However, the global soft magnetic material market growth is anticipated to be hampered by unexpected instabilities in raw material prices that can pose a challenge for manufacturers to supply quality products at low prices. However, increasing demand for soft magnetic materials from emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market.
The global soft magnetic materials market is segmented based on material, end use, and region. Depending on material, the global soft magnetic materials market size is classified into cobalt, iron, nickel, electric steel and others. On the basis of end use, it is categorized into automotive, electrical & electronics, telecommunication, energy & power and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
The major key players operating in the soft magnetic materials industry include AMES, Daido Steel, Grundfos A/S, Hitachi, Ltd, Mate Co., Ltd , Melrose Industries PLC , SG Technologies, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building
• It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets
• Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market
• The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study
• The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
• By Material
• Cobalt
• Iron
• Nickel
• Electric Steel
• Others
• By End Use
• Automotive
• Electrical & Electronics
• Telecommunication
• Energy & Power
• Others
• By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Italy
o UK
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Brazil
o South Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o Rest of LAMEA
Thin Wafer Processing And Dicing Equipment Market To Attain A Value Of US$692.5 Million By 2024-End
Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates that the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market has a highly consolidative landscape. Disco Corp. accounted for largest share of 56.4% in 2015 and likely to be dominant in the coming years. This is creating monopoly in the thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market in terms of competitive presence. The other key players such as EV Group, Plasma-Therm LLC, Lam Research Corp, Advanced Dicing Technologies, and Tokyo Electron Ltd. are operating in the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market.
According to TMR, the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.80% over the forecast period to attain a value of US$692.5 mn by 2024-end. The market had acquired a value of US$388.9 mn in 2015.
Based on the type, the blade-dicing segment dominated the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market and is expected to remain dominant by the end of the forecast period. However, the laser-dicing segment is expected to expand with the fastest CAGR over the predicted years. This growth of the market is attributable to the demand for the high-speed dicing coupled with superior breakage strength.
Based on the region, Asia Pacific accounted for the leading share of 64.2% in 2015 and is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. This growth is due to growing semiconductor manufacturing along with growing industrialization in the region is boosting its adoption. However, North America held the second largest share in the thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market.
Highest Applications in RFID to Propel Market Growth
The thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market is gaining traction due to the incorporation of microelectronics across consumer electronics. The demand for technologies such as power devices and MEMS devices are boosting demand for the thin wafers. Additionally, this demand is boosting demand for better manufacturing processes, which is an important phase in the ultra-thin wafer manufacturing processes.
Investment for Improvement in Wafers to Offer Lucrative Opportunities
Further, growing advancements and lowering size of the wafers is boosting its application across chemical mechanical polishing (CMP). The wafers are increasingly integrated into processing mainly to the high-quality flat surface of the wafer. This is propelling growth of the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market.
Nonetheless, growing investments for improvement in deposition systems and multiple designs from customers of numerous sectors is offering lucrative opportunities for growth of the thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market. Manufacture of the technologies based on radio frequency (RF) devices supporting to 4G and 5G wireless infrastructure is expected to offer opportunities for growth over the forecast period.
Global Cello Bows Market 2020 – Anton Breton, J Lasalle, Cremona, Hercules, Stentor, AB, Arcolla
The Global Cello Bows market report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Cello Bows market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Cello Bows market. Major players operationg in the global Cello Bows market are Anton Breton, J Lasalle, Cremona, Hercules, Stentor, AB, Arcolla, Bellafina, Georg Werner, Glaesel, Glasser, Hidersine, Ingles. The Cello Bowss research report study the market size, Cello Bowss industry share, key drivers for growth, major segments, and CAGR. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.
The global Cello Bowss market report also offers a synopsis of the market on a global level that helps users in the decision-making processes, which in turn helps to boost their businesses. This synopsis incorporates the index growth as well as the competitive framework of the global Cello Bowss market over the projected period. The report uses primary and secondary sources for analysis. The global Cello Bowss market is assessed in terms of value (USD Million). The global Cello Bowss market research report offers the performance of all the related key players, vendors, and suppliers. Additionally, this report represents the majority of the data with the help of graphics and tables together with the projected statistics. At the start, the Cello Bowss report offers a basic outlook of the industry containing its introduction, applications, and Cello Bowss manufacturing technology. Also, the report scrutinizes the Cello Bowss international key market players in-depth. By doing this, the Cello Bowss research report offers a reservoir of study and Cello Bowss data for every aspect of the market. Our Cello Bowss business offerings give the ongoing and the most authentic information essential for businesses to endorse a competitive edge.
The report gives the Cello Bowss company profile, specifications of the product, and production figures. With the help of the statistical study, the report illustrates the complete global Cello Bowss market including scope, production, manufacturing value, loss/profit, Cello Bows supply/demand and import/export. The Cello Bowss market report is bifurcate into key companies, by regions, and by various segmentation such as application, type for the competitive landscape study. The Cello Bowss report serves a through estimation of the market. It does through Cello Bowss detailed qualitative insights, past data, and verified estimations about Cello Bowss market size. The evaluations featured in the Cello Bowss report have been derived using approve research methodologies and inference. Leading Cello Bowss market players affecting the market are included in the analysis together with their SWOT analysis and Cello Bowss business strategies.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Type of Cello Bowss market are:
wood, metal, carbon fiber, other material
Application of Cello Bowss market are:
Acoustic Cellos, Electric Cellos
Global Cello Bows Market report included factor:
Market Dynamics: The report shares important information on impact factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and market trends as part of market dynamics.
Market Competition: In this section, the report provides information on competitive situation and trends including merger and acquisition and expansion, market shares of top players, and market concentration rate. Readers could also be provided with production, revenue, and average price shares by manufacturers.
Market Forecast: This section provided with production and revenue forecasts for the global Cello Bows market, production and consumption forecasts for regional markets, production, revenue, and price forecasts for the global Cello Bows market by type, and consumption forecast for the global Cello Bows market by application.
Regional Analysis: In Regional Analysis analysts share gross margin, price, revenue, production, CAGR, and other factors that indicate the growth of all regional markets studied in the report.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
The report covers an in depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis, revenue, sales and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. To conclude, the Cello Bowss Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast, etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market To Reach A Valuation Of ~US$ 2.1 Billion By 2027
According to the report, the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the demand for mobility among the population with disability. The U.S., Japan, the U.K., Germany, Canada, ANZ, France, and Italy are key countries in the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market. The global wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market is mature in developed countries and is at the nascent stage in developing countries.
Expansion of Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market
Government organizations in the U.S. and Canada, such as United States Department of Veterans Affairs, provide finance assistance to covert/purchase wheelchair accessible vehicles, thereby boosting the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market. Governments in other countries, such as China, Japan, and a few in Europe, are encouraging mobility of people with disability by investing in wheelchair-friendly infrastructure and offering grants to buy wheelchair accessible vehicle. Increased demand for mobility among people with disability, globally, along with an increase in employment opportunities and education among them is driving the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market.
In terms of entry configuration, side entry and rear entry segments hold nearly equal share of the global market. Side entry vehicles are highly preferred in North America, and the high volume sales of wheelchair accessible vehicles in the region contributed to the significant share held by the side entry segment of the global market. Rear entry wheelchair accessible vehicles are cost-effective, as compared to side entry ones. Cost of conversion of the vehicle into a side entry accessible vehicle is higher, as the side modification is labor intensive. Rear entry wheelchair accessible vehicles are preferred in Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and most of Asia Pacific.
Based on mode of entry, the ramps segment held a leading share of the wheelchair accessible converter market. The ramps are available as manual, foldable, and power ramps, and are widely used due to its cost-effective nature and robust design, which enables easy mounting and alighting from the vehicle. The lift mode of entry requires installing the lift into the vehicle body to mount and dismount the wheelchair from the vehicle. Lifts allow more comfortable entry into the vehicle and in limited space. The lift is the new technological advancement in design of the wheelchair accessible vehicle and is anticipated to record high growth during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis of Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market
In terms of region, the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held a prominent share of the global market in 2018. It is anticipated to lead the wheelchair accessible vehicle market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of wheelchair users in the North America region and active government support to promote mobility demands of people with disability.
Europe held a significant share of the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market, owing to high demand in the U.K. and Germany. The wheelchair accessible converter market is matured in developed regions and countries such as North America, Europe, Japan, and ANZ.
Prominent players operating in the wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market include Kirchoff Mobility, Brotherwood Automobility Limited, Braun Corp. of Winamac, Ind., Vantage Mobility International, Freedom Motors USA, Rollx Vans, GM Coachwork Ltd., AMS Vans, LLC, Universal Motions, Allied Mobility, Growings Mobility Group Limited, Sirius Automotive Ltd., Autech Japan, Inc., Savaria, and Tripod Mobility.
