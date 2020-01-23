Software Defined Data Center Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2027| Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd.

The software defined data center market was estimated at US$ 16.35 Bn in the year 2015 and it is anticipated to reach US$ 103.00 Bn by the year 2025 growing at the CAGR of 20.6%.

Advanced software defined systems, also called as virtualization, is the initial step of the software defined data center. Due to increasing complexity in IT infrastructure and operations, certain technologies such as virtualization and cloud are being implemented in order to adapt to myriad business requirements. Since past few years, the management, optimization and deployment of computing resources have been redefined by the introduction of server virtualization. These transformations in the data center technology have improvised the ability of the data centers to become more adoptable and efficient business platforms. Emergence of atomization in order to increase the security of the data centers is anticipated to generate further opportunities for the software defined data center market. However, lack of skilled professional and initial issues with integration and deployment of software define data centers are expected to hinder the growth of software defined data center market.

Market Insights

Increase in demand for improved infrastructure resilience along with agile and scalable data centers will accelerate the software defined data center market

The adoption of software defined data center solutions can help the organizations to meet the rapidly growing demands of data processing and management for the varied business purpose. With increasing technological adoption trend for improving overall efficiency and achieving better and ease in manageability Addition to this, the thriving trend of cloud based data management solutions is also expected to accelerate the software defined data center solutions adoption across the industries. With the dense presence of data center and various small and large enterprise in the NA, Europe and APAC region and the growing awareness about the benefits of software defined data centers, its adoption will bolster in the software defined data center market.

Software defined data center market expected to flourish in NA, Europe and APAC

Enterprises and businesses are experiencing paradigm shift in their operations especially in developing economies. Awareness about the benefits of software defined data center has significantly increased the adoptions among various organizations. Digitalization of economies, need for efficient and cost effective management solutions are favoring the further growth of software defined data center market. Furthermore, developed economies have been the breeding grounds for a large number of small and medium that are the significant adopters of software defined data solutions. As a result, software defined data center market is expected to witness a huge opportunity with its rise in the NA, Europe and APAC region.

By Solution

Server Virtualization

Software Defined Storage (SDS)

Management Software/ Platform

Software Defined Network (SDN)

By Services

Integration & Deployment Services

Consulting & Planning Services

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America (SAM) Brazil



