Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Key Development Opportunities 2026

The Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) is an emerging solution for networking, which is aimed at simplifying and enhancing branch and remote office connectivity. This provides an improved and secure internet connectivity that allows administrators to manage the WAN, identify, and address service issues. It also helps businesses to manage their connections between the internet, external cloud services, data center and sites. The integration of hardware and software reduces the need for hardware and increases the enterprises business. The SD-WAN has been gaining attention due to the operational benefits and huge cost savings over traditional WAN infrastructure.

The Software Defined Network (SDN) adoption in the data center is gaining strong interest with SD-WAN. It is expected that over the next 5 years, many organizations will deploy SD-WAN solution for the development of branch networking solutions. The report is segmented into network components, deployment, services, products, verticals, and regions. North America is expected to have the largest market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The emerging regions such as Latin America and MEA are also expected to increase their spending on SD-WAN over the next 2 years. There will be an increased demand from the enterprises for more flexible, open, and cloud-based WAN technologies.

According to Infoholic Research, it is estimated that the “Worldwide Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)” market will witness a CAGR of around 90.2% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The reducing operational cost is one of the major drivers for SD-WAN adoption. There is an increased interest among the organizations and many new startups are going after the potential in the SD-WAN market. The key players covered in this report are VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Viptela, Inc., CloudGenix, Citrix System, Nuage Networks, Cisco Systems, Versa networks, etc.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Benefits:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the SD-WAN market aiming to bring down the operational cost for the enterprises. The report provides a detailed analysis of the SD-WAN in terms of network components, services, products, deployment, verticals and regions. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the SD-WAN.

The report gives insights about the

Information related to latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis and competitive landscape

Details of the network components and emerging networking connectivity

Top 10 vendors Vis-a-Vis end-user inputs on key factors

The report will be useful for service providers, enterprises, and new startups of SD-WAN market such as connectivity technology providers, various end-users and WAN technology providers in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers and growth opportunities in different regions

