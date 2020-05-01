Solar Micro Inverters Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

The global solar micro inverters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, to reach $1,968.7 million by 2026.

With the drop in micro inverter prices and rising awareness towards the benefits of MLPE technology, the solar micro inverters market is gaining traction across various end-users. Additionally, the demand for solar micro inverters is expected to spike further on account of reduction in cost of micro-inverters in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, factors such as rising preference for integrated PV modules or AC modules and support from the U.S. National Electric Code (NEC) to increase the usage of micro inverter technology worldwide is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for solar micro inverters, where the U.S. has been the largest contributor to the regional market. Japan is the major market in the Asia-Pacific region, whereas in Europe, Germany generates highest revenue. GCC is the largest market in Middle East and Africa, while Chile emanates the highest demand in South America.

The factors driving the growth of the market include growing awareness towards the use of renewable energy sources across the world have led to the large-scale adoption of solar photovoltaic (PV) installations. The penetration of micro inverters in the global market is expected to increase during the forecast period on account of their optimal performance, comparatively more power output in comparison to conventional systems and continuous R&D efforts taken up by manufacturers in refining the micro inverter technology. The key trend observed in the market is the growing focus towards integrated module systems, also known as AC modules. The higher initial costs associated with the installation and replacement of micro inverters is expected to be a major challenge for the solar micro inverters manufacturers on a global front.

GLOBAL SOLAR MICRO INVERTERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By System Type

Stand-Alone

Integrated

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Utilities

By Geography