Solar Panel Tracking Mounts Market To Witness An Impressive Growth During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2027

key players are increasingly emphasizing on improving the performance of solar panels, especially with regard to cost saving and generating higher output. With the evaluation of solar industries, players are focusing on developing products to reduce the installation cost and optimize production. As the installation cost reduces, the demand for solar panel tracking mounts is expected to boost.

Solar Panel Tracking Mounts Market: Segmentation

On the basis of tracking systems, the solar panel tracking mounts market can be segmented as:

Active Solar Panel Tracking Mounts

Passive Solar Panel Tracking Mounts

On the basis of axis rotation, the solar panel tracking mounts market can be segmented as:

Single Axis Tracking Mounts Horizontal Vertical Tilted Polar Aligned

Dual Axis Tracking Mounts Tip-Tilt Azimuth Altitude



On the basis of end use, the solar panel tracking mounts market can be segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Power Generation

Solar Panel Tracking Mounts Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the solar panel tracking mount market. The shifting trend towards the use of renewable energy is expected to boost the growth of the solar panel tracking mounts market with a significant rate. Further, implementation of schemes such as Renewable Energy Investment Tax Credit (REITC) in the U.S. and implantation of stringent environmental regulations by the European Union are expected to be the key driving factors for the growth of the market in these regions. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and is anticipated to outpace other regions over the coming years. Rapid increase in the demand for power due to industrialization and urbanization in economically developing nations, such as India and China, is expected to be the key factor fuelling the growth of the solar panel tracker mounts market in the region. Latin America and MEA are expected to grow at a slower pace as compared to other regions.

Solar Panel Tracking Mounts Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global solar panel tracking mounts market are as follows:

Edisun Microgrids.

UNIRAC Inc.

IronRidge Inc.

SOLARUK Limited

GM Industries, Inc.

WattSun – Energy India Private Ltd

NEXTracker Inc.

ABB

Schletter GmbH

SunLink Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

