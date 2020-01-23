MARKET REPORT
Solar Power Equipment Market : Global Forecast over 2018 – 2026
Global Solar Power Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 185.5Bn by 2026 from US$ 77.0Bn in 2017 at CAGR of 11.58%. Global Solar Power Equipment Market is segmented by equipment type, application and region. Equipment type is classified as solar panels, mounting, racking, & tracking system, storage system, and others. Application are split into residential, non-residential, utilities. Region-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Global Solar Power Equipment Market Demand for solar power equipment has been absolutely influenced by increasing focus on the part of governments of various countries to depend on solar energy. Such as, the world added nearly 30% more solar energy capacity in 2017.
The fact that solar power produces electricity with no fuel costs, no global warming and no risks of fuel price spikes has been a prominent factor leading to its growing adoption across the world. Driving factor of the solar power equipment is reduced dependence on foreign oil and fossil fuels. Virtually no maintenance as solar panels last above 30 years. Use batteries to store extra power for usage at night. Industries also have helped by adopting solar energy as they help a great deal in improving their environmental profiles and to lower their operating costs. Some of the restraint of the market is high initial costs for material and installation and long ROI. Needs lots of space as efficiency is not 100% so far. Based on the equipment, solar panel are widely used in solar power equipment market.
Solar panel has been a well-known method of producing clean, emission free electricity. Moreover, it produces only direct current electricity (DC).Solar photovoltaic systems (solar PV systems) are frequently made of solar PV panels (modules) and inverter (changing DC to AC). Solar PV panels are mostly made of solar photovoltaic cells, which has no fundamental difference to the material for making computer chips. On the basis of application, the utility segment is dominating the global solar equipment market. The residential segment estimated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The fact that governments across numerous nations have been instrumental in providing subsidies to promote solar energy expected to drive demand for solar power equipment in the residential sector.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific expected to accounted the fastest growth during the forecast period and emerge as the next source for solar growth. Investors are also collecting to the region considering the enormous potential the region has in offering. Governments have focused more attention recently on renewable energy having solar energy owing to concerns over security of supply, price volatility and environmental issues. India Solar Power Equipment Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2026 has evaluated the coming growth potential of solar equipment within the country and provides statistics and information on market structure, consumer behaviour and trends. Key players operating on the market are, ABB Group, Canadian Solar, First Solar Inc., Hanwha Q CELLS, JA Solar, JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar, Shunfeng International, SunPower Corporation, and Trina Solar. Trina Solar, JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar, Sunrun, Vivint Solar.
Scope of the Global Solar Power Equipment Market
Global Solar Power Equipment Market, by Equipment type
• Solar panels • Mounting • Racking & tracking system • Storage system
Global Solar Power Equipment Market, by Application
• Residential • Non-residential • Utilities
Global Solar Power Equipment Market, by Region
• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa • Latin America
Key players operating on the global power equipment market
• ABB Group • Canadian Solar • First Solar Inc. • Hanwha Q CELLS • JA Solar • JinkoSolar • LONGi Solar • Shunfeng International • SunPower Corporation • Trina Solar. • Sunrun • Vivint Solar.
Microsurgical instruments Market Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications
Global Microsurgical instruments Market: Overview
The global microsurgical instruments market is likely to witness robust growth in the near future. The market is witnessing a rising population of geriatric patients, rise of chronic illnesses, and innovation in microscopes. These factors are expected to drive major growth in the microsurgical instruments market in the near future.
Microsurgeries are performed with the help of microscopes. These are essential for investigating small blood vessels, nerves, and tubes. The microsurgical instruments market is divided in ENT, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, and plastic surgeries. Among these, the plastic and reconstructive surgeries accounted for the highest growth. Thanks to changing attitudes in lifestyle, and rising disposable incomes in new regions, these surgeries are on the rise. The future is bright for new players in the global microsurgical instruments market, thanks to innovation and new opportunities.
Global Microsurgical instruments Market: Notable Developments
Robotic assistance in microsurgery is gaining momentum in the microsurgical instruments market. These systems provide several advantages over conventional methods through higher reliability, low training costs, and its minimally invasive nature. Robotic assistance surgeries are especially attractive in the cosmetic surgeries application wherein demand for precision, quality, minimally-invasive nature, and quality of surgery are main concerns.
Additionally, robotic surgeries are also making way for other opportunities in the market including 3D imaging required for higher imaging. Hence, despite the high costs of these instruments, due to the high volume of cases gained, and lower costs of hiring an expert surgeon are expected to drive demand for robotic assisted surgeries. The rising demand for robotic assisted surgeries, the larger potential opportunities for microscopic instruments thanks to 3D imaging, and favorable reimbursement mechanisms are expected to drive growth of the global microsurgical instruments market.
Supermicrosurgery focused on small vessels ranging from 0.3 to 0.8 m is gaining increased attention in the microsurgical instruments market. The surgery is expected to gain traction as rising cases of soft tissue reconstruction, and lymphedema treatment continue to plague patients around the world. The surgery provides surgeons the ability to manipulate small vessels which were inaccessible earlier. Additionally, it also minimizes donor-site morbidity by a more precise treatment. The surgery is expected to drive significant growth for the global microsurgical instruments market in the near future.
Global Microsurgical instruments Market: Drivers and Restraints
The rising geriatric population in the world and rise of lifestyle illnesses like diabetes are expected to drive significant growth in the microsurgical instruments market. The rising reliance on fast-food diets, sugary foods, and sedentary lifestyle are expected to drive microsurgical instruments market in the near future. Moreover, major countries around the world including China, US, and Europe are home to a large geriatric population.
The Chinese government recently announced initiatives to allow global insurance companies to expand in China and provide better healthcare for the elderly. Furthermore, among the various segments in the market, the ophthalmic surgeries are expected to drive significant adoption for the microsurgical instruments market. The essential use of microscopes in this field, and rising cases of cataract treatments worldwide are expected to drive growth.
Global Microsurgical instruments Market: Geographical Analysis
The global microsurgical instruments market is expected to register largest growth in North America region. The region is witnessing large investments in research and developments, thanks to rising trends in technologies like virtual reality, 3D imaging among others. Countries like the US are also expected to expand health coverage to more people in the near future. The rising demand for robotic surgeries, the expanding insurance coverage, and increase in innovation are likely to drive growth of the microsurgical instruments market in the near future.
Gram-Negative Bacterial Infection Market Product Development Survey 2025
Global Gram-Negative Bacterial Infection Market: Snapshot
Worldwide, antimicrobial resistance is a soaring concern for a range of diseases, especially for enteric fever, respiratory tract infections, and various infections related with gram-negative bacilli (GNB). An upsurge in antibiotic resistance is mainly due to indiscriminate and inappropriate use of antibiotics and a marked decline in the development of efficacious antimicrobial agents. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading federal agency focused on public health in the United States, over two million infections are caused by the antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens per year in the country, resulting in around 23,000 deaths.
The burden is more alarming and critical in case of infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) Gram-negative bacteria. Patients with MDR Gram-negative bacterial are known to have a higher mortality rate of about 30–70%. Unarguably, they cause higher mortality rates, prolonged hospital stays, and escalated cost of treatment, particularly for patients in intensive care units.
According to the list made public by the WHO, among the various MDR Gram-negative bacterial organisms, few that pose significant reemerging threats and are of high priority include Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, Enterobacteriaceae, Enterococcus faecium, Helicobacter pylori, Helicobacter pylori, Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Most of these are associated with causing urinary tract infections, nosocomial infections, and pneumonia. The mounting burden of these infections on public health, especially in emerging nations, is attributed to the rate of antibiotic resistance growing at a faster pace than the pace at which new drugs are being developed Hence, it becomes all the more mandatory that pharmaceutical companies and drug makers to actively focus on expanding the armory of novel therapeutics and accelerate clinical researches in the coming years.
Global Gram-negative Bacterial Infection: Overview
The emergence and proliferation of highly resistant gram-negative bacteria is a major concern given the limited number of antimicrobial agents that are currently available to combat these organisms. The abundant and often inappropriate use of antibiotics is further contributing to the emergence of these organisms. This is creating a pressing need for reliable and effective therapeutics for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infection. Therefore, the rising research and development activities coupled with increasing investments are driving the global gram-negative bacterial infection market.
The research report offers insights into both existing and therapeutics under development for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infection market. It explores the investments in the pipeline, existing practices, and the latest clinical developments pertaining to the global gram-negative bacterial infection market. It also presents a detailed description of the competitive landscape of the gram-negative bacterial infection market.
Global Gram-negative Bacterial Infection: Infection-type Segmentation
On the basis of type of infection, the global gram-negative bacterial infection market can be segmented into wound or surgical site infections, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections, and meningitis. Pneumonia is the most common disease caused gram-negative bacteria followed by urinary tract infections.
According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), this disease killed 920 136 children under the age of 5 in 2015. Meningitis is also a common disease caused by these organisms. A study conducted by one of the key players in the market, Merck & Co. Inc., indicates that about 25% of the newborns who suffer from gram-negative bacteria induced meningitis die and 15% to 20% of the infants develop serious brain and nerve problems such as enlargement of ventricles, deafness, cerebral palsy, and mental retardation. The alarming rate of mortality and morbidity due to these organisms is escalating the growth of the market.
Global Gram-negative Bacterial Infection: Analysis of Treatment Options
In terms of treatment, the global gram-negative bacterial infection market can be divided into Carbapenems, Colistin, Tigecyclin, Sulbactam, Doxycycline, and Rifampin. The demand for carbapenes is high for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infections, particularly pneumonia. Some of the most commonly used carbapenes for the treatment of pneumonia are meropenem, imipenem, and doripenem. Sulbactam is majorly used for treatment of meningititis. However, colistin, tigecyclin, doxycycline, and rifampin are used for treating every type of gram-negative bacterial infection and are, therefore, likely to be adopted more in the long run.
Global Gram-negative Bacterial Infection: Competitive Landscape
Players in the global gram-negative bacterial infection market are primarily focusing on development of more effective drugs. To put this in perspective, Prokarium Ltd. has developed Typhetec for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infections. Currently, the drug is under phase II clinical trials and on the basis of phase I results, gram-negative bacterial infection market experts predict that this drug will be beneficial for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infections in future and will encourage the growth of the market.
Some of the key players in the gram-negative bacterial infection market are Baxter International Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Nektar Therapeutics, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Rib-X Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Targeted Genetics Corporation.
Feed grade Phosphate Market: Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue in the near Future
Feed grade Phosphate Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Feed grade Phosphate industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Feed grade Phosphate manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Feed grade Phosphate market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Feed grade Phosphate Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Feed grade Phosphate industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Feed grade Phosphate industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Feed grade Phosphate industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Feed grade Phosphate Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Feed grade Phosphate are included:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Feed grade Phosphate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
Mosaic
Sichuan Lomon
EcoPhos
Rouiller Group
PhosAgro
Yara
Potash Corp
TIMAB
EuroChem
Simplot
OCP
Yunan Phosphate Chemical
Chanhen
Jinnuo Chemical
Sinofert
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Dicalcium Phosphate
Monocalcium Phosphate
Others
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Livestock
Poultry
Aquaculture
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Feed grade Phosphate market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
