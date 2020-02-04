Solar Thermal Collectors Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Solar Thermal Collectors Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Thermal Collectors .

This report studies the global market size of Solar Thermal Collectors , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Solar Thermal Collectors Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Solar Thermal Collectors history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Solar Thermal Collectors market, the following companies are covered:

Notable Developments

The global solar thermal collectors market has undergone several key developments in recent times, mainly due to advancements in the energy sector.

The recently held Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week opened new opportunities for growth across the global solar thermal collectors market. The event saw contracting of Shams Power Company’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations to Sanad Powertech. Sanad is an offshoot of Mubadala Investment Company, and has been at the forefront of technological advancements. The new project will fall under the indigenous portfolio of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company. Use of solar thermal collectors in the form of parabolic mirrors shall serve as an important contributor to market growth.

Use of mirrors for producing concentrated solar power (CSP) has helped market vendors in tracing an ascending trajectory of growth. The efficiency of CSP largely relies on the performance and effectiveness of solar collector mirrors. Therefore, this practice is expected to drive sales across the global solar thermal collectors market.

Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market: Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Renewable Sources of Power

Use of solar thermal collectors in a multitude of solar technologies has transcended as an important driver of demand. Depletion of fossil fuels, and the inability to sustain their growth, have led energy scientists to invest in solar and wind power systems. Furthermore, the viability of harnessing solar energy towards electricity production has further helping in driving sales across the global solar thermal collectors market. The residential, industrial, and commercial sectors have become prominent consumers of solar thermal collectors. Presence of multiple streams for attracting revenues has played a defining role in driving demand within the global solar thermal collectors market.

Relevance of Solar Troughs and Towers

Solar towers and troughs are installed across several systems and landscapes, majorly due to the effectiveness of the former in collection of solar energy. The viability of using these troughs for optimising solar power has generated fresh revenues within the global market. Besides, development of solar farms across a range of regional territories has garnered the attention of the masses. Heating devices have attracted immense popularity across multiple sectors and industries. This trend has also contributed towards propelling sales across the solar thermal collectors market.

The global solar thermal collectors market is segmented as:

By Product

Concentrating

Non-Concentrating Flat Plate Evacuated Tube Unglazed Water Collector Air Collector



