Solar Tree Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2019 – 2026

Key players operating in the global solar tree market include:

Spotlight Solar

JIP Tech

Nessa

Envision Solar

Major Developments

In May 2017, the French town of Nevers installed Europe’s first ever solar panel tree. This futuristic installation enables users to charge cell phones, surf the Internet, charge an electric bike, and distribute fresh water.

In July 2016, India’s Union Minister for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences launched the ‘Solar Power Tree’ in New Delhi. It has been developed by the Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, a constituent laboratory of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-CMERI).

In March 2014, Hannah Solar, the largest full service solar integrator and renewable energy solutions provider, installed the first ‘solar energy tree’ structure in the state of Georgia. Designed and manufactured by Spotlight Solar, these structures have been “planted” at the Hannah Solar headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

Global Solar Tree Market: Research Scope

Global Solar Tree Market, by Connectivity

On-grid

Off-grid

Global Solar Tree Market, by Component

Solar PV Modules

Battery

Cables & Connectors

Others

Global Solar Tree Market, by Application

Residential Areas

Schools & Universities

Recreational Parks

Mountainous Regions

Others

Global Solar Tree Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utilities

Global Solar Tree Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Sweden Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

