Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2019 – 2029

Notable Developments

Advancements in the domain of renewable energy shall help in fostering innovation across the solid oxide fuel cell market. Some of the notable developments pertaining to this market explained herein.

Bloom Energy has been in the news for commercializing one of its solid oxide fuel cell technology in 2019. The technology converts methane into electricity, and has been hailed as a prudent contributor to the energy sector. The product, known as ‘Energy Server’, can be used to generate uninterrupted power across sites.

Use of fuel cells in power distribution systems offers renewed hope to the vendors operating in the global market. The need for resilience and seamless execution across the power industry shall emerge as an important driver of demand within the global solid oxide fuel cell market. FuelCell Energy Inc. has made earnest efforts towards increasing its revenue margins through large-scale sales.

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market: Growth Drivers

Advancements in Energy Sector The energy sector has emerged as an important contributor to the growth of the global solid oxide fuel cell market. Advancements in energy technologies have helped in easy integration of fuel cells across several devices and equipment. Solar heaters and plants have gained popularity across the globe, and this is an important consideration for the growth of the masses. Research related to fuel cells has gathered momentum in recent times, and this is an important consideration from the perspective of market maturity. Several global analysts concur with the need for optimizing the potential of fuel cells, and this shall also aid market growth.

Economic Gains from Use of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Application of solid oxide fuel cell in the field of environmental monitoring has emerged as a metric of market growth. Moreover, the economic benefits reaped out of industrial usage of solid oxide fuel cells have also emerged as an important factor responsible for market growth. The transport industry is projected to gain humongous benefits from the deployment of energy efficient technologies. Advent of electric vehicles that are powered by batteries shall help to this end. The use of solid oxide fuel cells in all of the aforementioned systems shall open new possibilities for growth and advancement. Application of fuel cells in the power sector shall also fetch voluminous revenues for the market vendors.

The global solid oxide fuel cell market can be segmented on the basis of:

Type

Planar

Tubular

Application

Power Generation

Combined Heat & Power

Military

End-Use

Data Centers

Commercial & Retail

APU

