Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Market Analysis, Size, Production, Demand and Supply Analysis 2020 to 2026

Global Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Market Research Report 2020 – 2026

Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) as also called refuse-derived fuel (RDF), is a fuel produced from various types of waste such as municipal solid waste (MSW), industrial waste or commercial waste. Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) consists largely of combustible components of such waste, as non recyclable plastics (not including PVC), paper cardboard, labels, and other corrugated materials. These fractions are separated by different processing steps, such as screening, air classification, ballistic separation, separation of ferrous and non ferrous materials, glass, stones and other foreign materials and shredding into a uniform grain size, or also pelletized in order to produce a homogeneous material which can be used as substitute for fossil fuels in e.g. cement plants, lime plants, coal fired power plants or as reduction agent in steel furnaces

Scope of the Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Market Report:

Top Leading Companies are:

Estre Ambiental, Biffa, Ecomondis, Countrystyle Recycling, Renewi, SUEZ Recycling and Recovery, Veolia, Carey Group, FCC Austria Abfall Service AG, EcoUrja Renewable Energy, etc

Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Market by Type:

Low Grade: Below 10 MJ/Kg

High Grade: Above 10 MJ/Kg

Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Market by Application:

Cement Plants

Lime Plants

Coal Fired Power Plants

Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

Other

Global Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Market, by Region :

North America, Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Market Study:-

Chapter 1 To describe Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2 To analyze the top manufacturers of Enterprise Media Gateway with sales, revenue, and price of Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF), in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 3 To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 4 To show the Global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF), for each region, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 12 Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15 To describe Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) Market

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

