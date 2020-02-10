MARKET REPORT
Solid-State Drives Market to Increase Exponentially During to 2022
The global market for solid-state drives (SSD) was valued at $23.3 billion in 2016. This market will grow from $26.8 billion in 2017 to $52.5 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% for the period of 2017-2022.
Report Scope:
This report will discuss important manufacturers, technologies, and end-user products in which SSDs are incorporated, and will provide supporting figures and insights. Key factors that are influencing demand will be highlighted. Profitability, profit margins, and distribution channel analysis are not included in this study. The aftermarket of SSDs is not considered in the scope of this study.
Report Includes:
– An analysis of the global market for solid-state drives (SSD) technology
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
– Segmentation of the market on the basis of application, end user, capacity type, interface type, and region
– Evolution of the different types of SSD technology over the forecast period
– A look at the benefits of different memory technologies and their comparisons with SSD technology
– Overview of the market drivers, restraints, and trends
– Profiles of companies related to the industry
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction …………………………………………………………………………….. 1
Study Goals and Objectives…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1
Reasons for Doing This Study ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2
Scope of Report …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2
Information Sources …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 2
Methodology ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 2
Supporting Content for Segmentation ………………………………………………………………………………………… 3
Regional Breakdown ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 4
Analyst’s Credentials ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 9
Related BCC Research Reports………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 9
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights …………………………………………………………… 11
Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background …………………………………………. 17
Key Market Drivers ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 17
Data Centers, IP Traffic, and Digital Content ………………………………………………………………………………. 17
Decrease in Price of NAND Flash Memory …………………………………………………………………………………. 18
Megatrends in Personal Computing ………………………………………………………………………………………….. 19
Increased Demand for Managed Cloud Services ………………………………………………………………………… 20
Key Market Challenges ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 22
Limitations of NAND ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 22
HDDs Not Yet Dead ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 22
Stable to Higher SSD Prices ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… 24
Potential Commercialization of Futuristic Storage Technologies ………………………………………………….. 26
Smoke Retardant Composite Resin Market 2020 | Know the Latest Strategies of Key Players: Ashland, BASF SE, BUFA Composite Systems GmbH, Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, etc.
The market study on the global Smoke Retardant Composite Resin market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. The study will feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2019 to 2025, at the global level and across the major regions mentioned above. The study has been created using a unique research methodology specifically designed for this market.
Quantitative information includes Smoke Retardant Composite Resin market estimates & forecast for a upcoming years, at the global level, split across the key segments covered under the scope of the study, and the major regions and countries. Sales revenue and consumption estimates, year-on-year growth analysis, price estimation and trend analysis, etc. will be a part of quantitative information for the mentioned segments and regions/countries. Qualitative information will discuss the key factors driving the restraining the growth of the market, and the possible growth opportunities of the market, regulatory scenario, value chain & supply chain analysis, export & import analysis, attractive investment proposition, and Porter’s 5 Forces analysis among others will be a part of qualitative information. Further, justification for the estimates for each segments, and regions will also be provided in qualitative form.
Major players profiled in the report are Ashland, BASF SE, BUFA Composite Systems GmbH, Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, Mader Composites, NORD Composites, Polynt SPA, Reichhold LLC, SABIC), Scott Bader Company.
On the basis of products, report split into,
Smoke Retardant Composite Resin.
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Transportation, A&D, Construction, Marine.
The study will also feature the key companies operating in the industry, their product/business portfolio, market share, financial status, regional share, segment revenue, SWOT analysis, key strategies including mergers & acquisitions, product developments, joint ventures & partnerships an expansions among others, and their latest news as well. The study will also provide a list of emerging players in the Smoke Retardant Composite Resin market.
The global Smoke Retardant Composite Resin market is bifurcated on the basis of types and on the basis of distribution channel.
Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The study will provide detailed qualitative and quantitative information on the above mentioned segments for every region and country covered under the scope of the study.
Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis help clients to have early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Smoke Retardant Composite Resin market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Smoke Retardant Composite Resin?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Smoke Retardant Composite Resin?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Smoke Retardant Composite Resin for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Smoke Retardant Composite Resin market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Smoke Retardant Composite Resin expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Smoke Retardant Composite Resin market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
- Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Smoke Retardant Composite Resin market?
Corrosion Resistant Resin Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation | Key Players: Ashland Inc., Oiln Corporation, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Reichhold LLC, etc.
“Corrosion Resistant Resin market research report provides the details about Industry Chain structure, Market Competition, Market Size & Share, SWOT Analysis, Technology, Cost, Raw Materials, Consumer Preference, Development & Trends, Regional Forecast, Company & Profile and Product & Service.
Corrosion Resistant Resin market research report also gives information on the Trade Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.
The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Corrosion Resistant Resin market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc. Major companies, company overview, financial data, products and services, strategy analysis, key developments market competition, industry competition structure analysis, SWOT Analysis, etc.
Further Corrosion Resistant Resin market research report provides regional market analysis with production, sales, trade & regional forecast. it also provides market investment plan like product features, price trend analysis, channel features, purchasing features, regional & industry investment opportunity, cost & revenue calculation, economic performance evaluation etc.
The Corrosion Resistant Resin industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.
Report Scope
The tunnel ventilation market has been segmented based on different types and application. In order to provide a holistic view on the market current and future market demand has been included in the report.
Major players covered in this report:
Ashland Inc., Oiln Corporation, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Reichhold LLC, Scott Bader Company Limited, Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) LLC, Polynt SPA, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Sino Polymer Co. Ltd., Other Players
On the basis of products, report split into,
Corrosion Resistant Resin.
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Marine, Automotive & transportation, Oil & gas, Infrastructure, Heavy industries, Others.
Different regions covered in this market research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America etc. Major Countries are United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America etc.
Owning our reports and subscribing our eco-system will help you solve the following issues: –
- Uncertainty about the future –
Our research and insights help our clients to foresee upcoming revenue pockets and growth areas. This help our client to invest or divest their resources.
- Understanding market sentiments –
It is extremely crucial to have a fair understanding of market sentiments for a strategy. Our insights help to have a hawk-eye view on a market sentiment. We keep this surveillance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.
- Understanding the most reliable investment centers –
Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.
- Evaluating potential business partners –
Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.
Global Emollient Esters Market (2020-2026) | Know About Brand Players: Ashland Inc. , BASF SE , Evonik Industries AG , Lonza Group Ltd. , Stepan Company , etc.
“Emollient Esters market research report provides the details about Industry Chain structure, Market Competition, Market Size & Share, SWOT Analysis, Technology, Cost, Raw Materials, Consumer Preference, Development & Trends, Regional Forecast, Company & Profile and Product & Service.
Emollient Esters market research report also gives information on the Trade Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.
The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Emollient Esters market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc. Major companies, company overview, financial data, products and services, strategy analysis, key developments market competition, industry competition structure analysis, SWOT Analysis, etc.
Further Emollient Esters market research report provides regional market analysis with production, sales, trade & regional forecast. it also provides market investment plan like product features, price trend analysis, channel features, purchasing features, regional & industry investment opportunity, cost & revenue calculation, economic performance evaluation etc.
The Emollient Esters industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.
Report Scope
The tunnel ventilation market has been segmented based on different types and application. In order to provide a holistic view on the market current and future market demand has been included in the report.
Major players covered in this report:
Ashland Inc. , BASF SE , Evonik Industries AG , Lonza Group Ltd. , Stepan Company , Croda International PLC , Innospec Inc. , The Lubrizol Corporation , Solvay SA
On the basis of products, report split into,
Emollient Esters.
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Skin Care, Hair Care, Cosmetics, Oral Care, Others.
Different regions covered in this market research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America etc. Major Countries are United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America etc.
Owning our reports and subscribing our eco-system will help you solve the following issues: –
- Uncertainty about the future –
Our research and insights help our clients to foresee upcoming revenue pockets and growth areas. This help our client to invest or divest their resources.
- Understanding market sentiments –
It is extremely crucial to have a fair understanding of market sentiments for a strategy. Our insights help to have a hawk-eye view on a market sentiment. We keep this surveillance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.
- Understanding the most reliable investment centers –
Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.
- Evaluating potential business partners –
Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.
