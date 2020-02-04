Solid-State LiDAR Market Growth Prospects to 2027 – TOP Vendors AEye, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Infineon Technologies, Innoviz Technologies, Innovusion, LeddarTech, Quanergy Systems, RoboSense, Velodyne Lidar

The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.

Solid-State LiDAR is a remote sensing technology which emits beam of laser pulse for finding out the measurements of the objects. It is entirely built on silicon chips and is used for 3D representation of objects, autonomous vehicle, air quality monitoring, intelligent machine vision and robotics, and service robots in hospitals, clinics, among others. The production of solid state LiDAR is cheap as, no moving parts are involved. It is used alongside other sensors such as object detection and identification, cameras and RADAR for mapping, and navigation.

Topmost List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Solid-State LiDAR Market Are: AEye, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Infineon Technologies, Innoviz Technologies, Innovusion, LeddarTech, Quanergy Systems, RoboSense, Velodyne Lidar

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

Detailed overview of Solid-State LiDAR Market

Changing Solid-State LiDAR market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Solid-State LiDAR market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Solid-State LiDAR Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

One of the major factor driving the growth of solid-state LiDAR market is the increasing investment in research and development for commercializing the autonomous vehicle technology. Other factors contributing towards the growth of the market are: growing application areas of MEMS across various fields such as dynamic solid-state lighting, laser tracking on unmanned aerial vehicles, and increasing demand for passenger cars among the population. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle producers, in 2018, more than 70 million passenger cars were manufactured.

The reports cover key developments in Solid-State LiDAR Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Solid-State LiDAR Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Solid-State LiDAR Market in the global market.

Chapter Details of Solid-State LiDAR Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Solid-State LiDAR Market Landscape

Part 04: Solid-State LiDAR Market Sizing

Part 05: Solid-State LiDAR Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

