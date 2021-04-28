Solvent Market Trends-Industry Share, Size, Top Manufactures and Forecast Report 2020 to 2026

A leading research firm, Data Bridge Market Research added a latest industry report on “Solvent” consisting of 110+ pages during the forecast period and Solvent Market report offers a comprehensive research updates and information related to market growth, demand, opportunities in the global Solvent Market.

The Analysis report on Solvent Market provides a significant in-depth analysis of the market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Royal Dutch Shell PLC. Eastman Chemical Company., BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Market Definition: Global Solvents Market

Solvents are chemicals, which form a solution when they are dissolved in a chemically different solute. In a solution, there is a uniform distribution of molecules and the proper mixing of solute & solvents. Organic solvents are mainly used in all traditional solvent applications and in manufacturing industries. Whereas, conventional solvents on the other hand can be classified into chlorinated solvents, ketones, glycol ethers, hydrocarbons, acetate esters and alcohols based on their chemical composition. The extensively used applications of solvents are pharmaceuticals, sealant & adhesives and printing-inks. There is an abundant requirement of paints & coatings by the construction industries, which is a major factor for the exemplary growth of the market.

Market Drivers:

Demand from construction and automotive industry

Oxygenated based industrial solvents

Environmental regulations to reduce VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions

Market Restraint:

Industries shifting focus to green solvents

Effects of petrochemical-based solvents

High production cost and performance issue

Segmentation: Global Solvents Market

By Source

Petrochemical-Based Solvents

Bio & Green Solvents

By Type

Oxygenated Solvents

Esters

Ketones

Glycol Ethers

Glycol

Hydrocarbon Solvents

Halogenated Solvents

Acetic Acid

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Polymer Manufacturing

Adhesives

Printing Inks

Metal Cleaning

Personal Care

Agricultural Chemicals

Other Applications

Competitive Landscape: Global Solvents Market

The global solvents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. In July, 2018, Brilliant polymers launched a new innovative solvent-free adhesive which are very flexible for packaging application.

The report includes market shares of solvents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content:

Global Solvents Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Solvents Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Solvents Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

