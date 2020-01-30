Soy Milk Market – Applications Insights by 2017 – 2025

In Depth Study of the Soy Milk Market

Soy Milk market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Soy Milk market. The all-round analysis of this Soy Milk market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Soy Milk market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade's development have been discussed in the analysis.

Market Segmentation

The global soy milk market is segmented on the basis of form, flavor, distribution channel, application and region. The soy milk market is segmented on the basis of form such as plain unsweetened form and plain sweetened form. The soy milk market is segmented on the basis of flavor such as chocolate and vanilla. The soy milk market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as online stores, supermarket/hypermarket, retail stores, and others. The global soy milk market is segmented on the basis of application in which soy milk is used in application in food products such as cheese, desserts, and snacks and beverages such as cold-pressed milks and others. Hence, the global soy milk market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Soy Milk Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global soy milk industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the dominant region in global soy milk market followed by Europe. Increasing demand for soy milk in lactose-intolerant consumers, has strengthened the growth of global soy milk market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Soy Milk Market: Growth Drivers

The global soy milk market driving factors are increasing demand for lactose-free food products due to the ease of digest which is likely to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of global soy milk market till 2025. Growing levels of lactose intolerance is one of the major driving factor of the market. Rising consumer awareness regarding usage of lactose-free dairy products in day-to-day life which helps in maintaining the galactose level in the body, is one of the major driving factor for the market. Manufacturers are offering a variety of soy milk-based dairy products to the consumers in order to remain in the competition. Growing population of lactose intolerance consumers is also a major factor which is driving the global soy milk market. Hence, the global soy milk market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Soy Milk Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global soy milk market include Vitasoy Australia, Alpro, Provamel, DREAM, Furama, NOW Foods, Palsgaard, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Lam Soon Group are among others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global soy milk market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global soy milk market till 2025.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

