Soy Protein Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024

The growing awareness among common consumers regarding the health benefits of consuming soy proteins is by far the leading driver in favor of the global soy protein market. The market is also expected to continue being augmented by strengthening research and development efforts towards the introduction of soy protein foods with greater functionality and the incorporation of newer blends suitable for various applications. One such growth in use of soy proteins is its application in animal feed. The global soy protein market is, however, currently restrained by the overall disparity between supply and demand. With a greater focus given to the distribution of soybean, the global soy protein market is suffering from a reduction in total raw material supplied to it.

List of key players profiled in the report:

FUJI OIL CO., LTD, CHS Inc, The Scoular Company, Devansoy Inc, Wilmar International, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company , Ruchi Soya Industries, FRANK Food Products, World Food Processing, MGP Ingredients Inc. , Kerry Ingredients Inc, Crown Soya Protein Group, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, SINOGLORY China, Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group, Gushen Group, Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Co., Ltd, Cargill Incorporated,

By Product Type

Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Hydrolysates

By Form Type

Dry Soy Protein, Liquid Soy Protein,

By Application Type

Functional foods, Bakery & confectionery, Others

By Function Type

Nutrient, Emulsifier, Fat & Water Absorption, Texturants, Others

Region Segmentation of Soy Protein Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

