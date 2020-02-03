Space Electronics Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

What is Space Electronics?

The demand for deep space exploration is driving the need for space components and electronics that survive in a harsh environment. Developed and developing countries both are investing heavily in space research and development programs. Growing demand for small satellites for earth observations, networking, and communications applications coupled with lower launch cost is expected to drive the space electronics market significantly. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the coming years due to the high focus on space research and the presence of dedicated centers and space companies such as NASA, SpaceX, and others.

The reports cover key market developments in the Space Electronics as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Space Electronics are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Space Electronics in the world market.

1.BAE Systems plc

2.Cobham plc

3.HEICO Corporation

4.Honeywell International Inc.

5.Microsemi (Microchip Technology Inc.)

6.STMicroelectronics

7.Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd

8.Texas Instruments Incorporated

9.TT Electronics

10.Xilinx Inc.

The space electronics market is foreseen to witness rapid growth in the forecast period owing to a sizeable increase in the number of satellite production and rising participation of commercial space companies in the market. Additionally, government across the globe are investing in space projects, thereby, further propelling the growth of the space electronics market. However, harsh space conditions remain a challenge for market players during the forecast period. On the other hand, demand for small and lightweight electronics is likely to act as a key opportunity for the players involved in the space electronics market for the coming years.

