“Spain: Country Intelligence Report a new Country Intelligence Report by , provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Spain today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Telecom service revenue growth in Spain through 2017-2022 will be mainly driven by the mobile data and fixed broadband services segments. Mobile data will be the largest revenue-contributing segment until 2022. Growth will be driven by increasing adoption of LTE/LTE-A services. Operator focus on expanding 4G LTE/LTE-A networks and FTTH services will boost mobile and fixed broadband markets, respectively, moving forward. 5G development, IoT/M2M opportunities and the government’s Digital Agenda Strategy will all provide ample opportunities for vendors and investors over the forecast period.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Spain.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

– Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and mobile data and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications market.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

– The total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Spain, when valued in local currency, will grow at a CAGR of 1.9% (2.7% in $), mainly driven by the mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

– Mobile revenue will account for 58.7% of total telecom service revenue by year-end 2022, driven by continued rise in adoption of LTE/LTE-A services and 5G network development.

– 4G will account for approximately 85.7% of total mobile subscriptions by 2022 led by steady expansion of LTE/LTE-A networks.

– Movistar leads Spain’s mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions for 2017, followed by Orange Spain, Vodafone Spain, Masmovil and Euskatel, among others. Movistar also leads the fixed voice and broadband segment. All operators will enhance and expand their 4G/LTE networks, attractive fixed mobile convergent offers, M2M/IoT and fiber deployment to stay competitive.

Companies Mentioned:

Movistar (Telefonica Spain)

Vodafone Spain

Orange Spain

Masmovil

Euskatel

ONO

Telecable de Asturias

Table of contents

Market highlights 4

Demographic, macroeconomic and regulatory context 5

Demographic and macroeconomic context 6

Regulatory context 8

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook 9

Total telecom service revenue 10

Mobile services market 12

Fixed services market 18

Pay-TV services market 22

Competitive landscape and company snapshots 25

Competitive landscape 26

Movistar 28

Orange Spain 29

Vodafone Spain 30

Masmovil 31

Additional resources 32

Baseline forecast assumptions 33

Data tables 34

Glossary 36

Research methodology 39

About the authors 40

Country Intelligence Report coverage 41

About GlobalData 42

Continued….

