Sparkling Water Market Analysis and Business Trends 2017 – 2025

PMR’s latest report on Sparkling Water Market

The recent market intelligence study by PMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Sparkling Water market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at PMR find that the Sparkling Water Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Sparkling Water among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

key players in the carbonated drinks industry are transitioning their portfolio to include sparkling water which consequently acts as a major factor in the growth of the sparkling water market. The sparkling water market is slowly taking up the share of the soft drinks market, as sparkling water boasts of no-sugar and calorie-free tag yet presents itself as a unique bottled water drink for the consumers. The fact that the key players are also developing new strategies to promote and market their products as health drinks to enhance their health-conscious consumer base, is a strong growth indicator for the growth of the sparkling water market. The health-conscious consumers are looking for more healthy alternatives in the beverage market and sparkling water is currently leveraging itself as a healthy and refreshing option for consumers in the non-alcoholic beverage market. However, lack of consumer awareness in many regions and absence of distribution channels may slightly hinder the growth of the sparkling water market.

Sparkling Water Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, the sparkling water market is currently in the growth phase and experiencing exponential growth. Introduction and promotion of sparkling water by the key players are ultimately compelling the regional and local players to expand their portfolio to include sparkling water to cope up with the immense competition in the market. In Latin America, the giant beverage players are investing in the sparkling water market by acquisitions of major sparkling water brands, which denotes the consumer demand and immense market potential for sparkling water in this region. Europe is also in the growth phase in the sparkling water market and is coming up with innovations like the launch of equipment with CO² faucets, which is designed to convert regular water into sparkling water. In the Asia Pacific, rapid industrialization and rising disposable income have garnered attention for the sparkling water market and a significant growth is also expected from Japan in the forecast period. Consumer demand for innovative carbonated products coupled with a hot and arid climate is expected to boost the growth of the sparkling water market in the Middle East and Africa.

Sparkling Water Market: Key Players

Nestlé Waters North America

PepsiCo

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

DS Waters of America, Inc.

National Beverage Corp.

Talking Rain Beverage Co's

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Sparkling Water Market Segments

Sparkling Water Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Sparkling Water Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Sparkling Water Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Sparkling Water Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Sparkling Water Market includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies for key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

