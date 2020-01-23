Spear Phishing Protection Market 2020 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – Microsoft Corporation, FireEye Inc., Symantec Corporation

The report titled “Spear Phishing Protection Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global spear phishing protection market is expected to reach a valuation of US$1,839.8 mn by 2025. In terms of revenue, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Spear phishing protection market has been segmented by component, type of protection and industrial end uses. Based on the components, the market has been classified into solutions, services. Solutions segment further sub-segmented into the cloud, hybrid, and local.

Additionally, the service segments separated between professional services and managed services. On the basis of the type of protection, the market is categorized into data leak protection, email encryption, multi-layered malware protection, protection of social engineering, zero-day prevention and others. By end-use industry, the market is further classified into financial services, insurance, defense, healthcare, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications and others.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Spear Phishing Protection Market: BAE Systems, Microsoft Corporation, FireEye Inc., Symantec Corporation, Proofpoint, Inc., GreatHorn, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Phishlabs, Intel Corporation, Mimecast Ltd. and others.

Available discount (Exclusive Offer Flat 30%)

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0704666427/global-spear-phishing-protection-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025/inquiry?Source=DN&Mode=47

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Spear Phishing Protection Market on the basis of Types are:

Data Leak Protection

Email Encryption

Zero Day Prevention

Ransomware Protection

Multi-Layered Malware Protection

Social Engineering Protection

Denial of Service Attack Protection

On the basis of Application , the Global Spear Phishing Protection Market is segmented into:

BFSI

Government

Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication and IT

Transportation

Education

Retail

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0704666427/global-spear-phishing-protection-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025/discount?Source=DN&Mode=47

Regional Analysis For Spear Phishing Protection Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Spear Phishing Protection Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Spear Phishing Protection Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Spear Phishing Protection Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Spear Phishing Protection Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Spear Phishing Protection Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0704666427/global-spear-phishing-protection-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025?Source=DN&Mode=47

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1- Country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

3- 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]