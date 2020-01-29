Special Purpose Logic IC to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2018 – 2028

Sameer Joshi

Pune City, January, 2020 – Electromechanical Relay Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Reed Relays, Heavy Duty and High Voltage Relays, Aerospace/MIL-SPEC Relays); Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Automotive, Aerospace, Others) and Geography

The global Electromechanical Relay Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

– ABB Ltd.

– Alstom SA

– Ashida Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

– DARE Electronics, Inc.

– Eaton Corporation

– General Electric

– Hitachi, Ltd.

– Leone Systems

– Siemens AG

– TE Connectivity Ltd.

What is Market Overview of Electromechanical Relay Market Industry?

Electromechanical relay is a type of switch which is used to handle high power devices. Electromechanical relay controls the electric circuit by closing or opening the links of that circuit. Electromechanical relay consists of three terminals, namely normally closed (NC), common (COM), and normally opened (NO) contacts. These relays can work on both direct current and Alternative current supply sources. The electromechanical relay is extensively used in kitchen appliances that need to be turned on and off.

Where are the market Dynamics for Electromechanical Relay Market Systems?

Less power consumption, reliable, low cost, long operation life, and easy maintenance are the major factors driving the growth of the electromechanical relay market. However, the availability of solid-state relays (SSRs) as an alternative due to improvements in manufacturing technology and semiconductor fabrication shall hamper the growth of the electromechanical relay market. Rising demand for electromechanical relays due to its long operation life, low cost, less power consumption, and easy maintenance are the factors helping in the growth of the electromechanical relay market.

How the Market Segmentations of Electromechanical Relay Market?

The global Electromechanical relay market is segmented on the basis of type, industrial vertical. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as reed relays, heavy duty and high voltage relays, aerospace/MIL-SPEC relays. On the basis of industrial vertical, the market is segmented as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, aerospace, others.

