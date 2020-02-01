Special Purpose Needles Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2016 – 2026

The ‘Special Purpose Needles market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Special Purpose Needles market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Special Purpose Needles market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Special Purpose Needles market, have also been charted out in the report.

One of the most dynamic points that makes the Special Purpose Needles market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical. The study proficiently separates the Special Purpose Needles market into

on the basis of product type (Fine Aspirating Needles, Biopsy Needles, Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, Suture Needles, IV Catheter Needles, Implantation Needles, Dental Needles, Ophthalmic Needles, Blood Collection Needles, Spinal Anaesthesia Needles, Epidural Needles, AV Fistula Needles, Cannula Needles); application (Sample Collection, Drug Delivery); and distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies,Private Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores, E-Commerce). The Hypodermic Needles product type segment and the Drug Delivery application segment are projected to dominate the global special purpose needles market in terms of value. The Hospital Pharmacies distribution channel segment is expected to hold maximum share of the global special purpose needles market.

Key market dynamics

Increasing prevalence of diabetes and infectious diseases and increasing incidence of cancer and spine disorders across the globe are the primary factors driving the growth of the global special purpose needles market. Growing government regulations on the use of safety needles, increasing focus on advanced healthcare systems, joint efforts by supply chain executives to increase efficiency, and rising government support in developed economies is creating high potential growth opportunities for players operating in the global special purpose needles market. However, high costs associated with special purpose needles, an increasing awareness of needle-free injection technology, and product recalls due to low quality are some of the factors likely to impede growth of the special purpose needles market over the forecast period.

The global special purpose needles market is likely to witness some key trends in the next 10 years. There is an increasing collaboration between the government and private medical companies to raise awareness among patients regarding the unsafe use of reusable needles. Companies are also directing their efforts towards the production of user-friendly safety needles to prevent needle injuries that are the main cause of a rising prevalence of HIV and other blood borne diseases.

Regional market projections

The global special purpose needles market is segmented into seven main regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market by the end of 2016 and is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 5,506.7 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue growth in the global special purpose needles market, registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. The APEJ market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,383.1 Mn by the end of 2026. The markets in North America, Western Europe, and APEJ are estimated to collectively hold 74.7% market share of the global special purpose needles market in 2016.

Leading market players

Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Stryker Corporation, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Cook Medical, and SERAG-WIESSNER GmbH & Co. are some of the major players operating in the global special purpose needles market.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Special Purpose Needles market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

Queries that the Special Purpose Needles market report answers in respect of the regional landscape of the business domain:

The geographical landscape, according to the report, is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Which among these regions is more likely to amass maximum market share over the forecast duration

How much is the sales evaluations of each market player in question Also, how are the revenue statistics regarding the present market scenario

How much profit does each geography hold at present

How many proceeds will every zone including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa account for, over the projected timeframe

How much growth rate is each region estimated to exhibit by the end of the estimated timeline

Significant takeaways from the study:

The Special Purpose Needles market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. Say for instance, the report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the Special Purpose Needles market.

Another vital takeaway from the report can be accredited to the industry concentration rate that could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.

Additional deliverables mentioned in the report include details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.

