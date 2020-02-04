Speciality Malt Market and Forecast Study Launched

Speciality Malt Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Speciality Malt Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Speciality Malt Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Malts are divided into two categories – base malts and specialised malts. Base malts have diastatic power to convert their own starch. However, speciality malts have less diastatic power and provide colour, body, taste and texture to the final product. Speciality malt provides beer and beverages their unique characteristics and flavour. Speciality malt is used for brewing purposes in the food and beverages industry due to its functional properties. Speciality malt has various applications as it helps in providing taste, texture, appearance and flavour to beer and beverages. Speciality malt is also available in chocolate, coffee and caramel flavours, which expands its application areas in the food and beverages industry. Barley is the major raw material used to prepare speciality malt, though wheat, rye, rice and corn are also used.

In 2015, the global speciality malt market was valued at more than US$ 2,000 Mn, which is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period to be valued at more than US$ 4,000 Mn by the end of 2026. In 2015, total speciality malt consumption stood at 742 Thousand Ton in volume terms, which is expected to increase to 1,363 Thousand Ton by 2026. The global speciality malt market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of volume over the forecast period.

Global Speciality Malt Market Forecast, by Product Type

In terms of value, the Roasted Malt segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR as compared to the caramelised malt segment

By product type, the Caramelised Malt segment was estimated to account for the largest market share of more than 60% in 2016 and is the biggest segment in the global speciality malt market in terms of both value and volume. The Roasted Malt segment is expected to gain 124 basis points by 2026 as compared to that in 2016. Roasted Malt segment was estimated to account for a revenue share of more than 35% in the global market in 2016, which is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2026. The Caramelised Malt segment is expected to lose 124 basis points by 2026 as compared to that in 2016. Roasted Malt segment is anticipated to witness Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 6.0% to 6.2% over 2016–2026.

In 2015, the Caramelised Malt segment was valued at nearly US$ 1,300 Mn, which is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period to reach nearly US$ 2,500 Mn by the end of 2026. Consumption of caramelised malt in 2015 stood at 447,537 thousand tons, which is expected to increase to 812,466 thousand tons by 2026. The caramelised malt segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of volume over the forecast period.

The Roasted Malt segment is anticipated to grow 1.9X in terms of value over the forecast period

In 2015, the Roasted Malt segment stood at a market valuation of a little less than US$ 800 Mn, which is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period to reach nearly US$ 1,600 Mn by the end of 2026. In 2015, total roasted malt consumption stood at 295,363 thousand tons in volume terms, which is expected to increase to 550,669 thousand tons by 2026. The Roasted Malt segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of volume over the forecast period.

Global Speciality Malt Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type

Caramelised Malt segment is predicted to be the most attractive product type segment over the forecast period

Among the product type segments, Roasted Malt segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing usage of alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. Caramelised Malt segment was estimated to account for the highest value share in 2016. However, the segment is expected to lose significant market share by 2026 end.

“Growing popularity of non-alcoholic brews in MEA region

Non-alcoholic beverages are gaining traction in the market, especially in the Middle East. Non-alcoholic beers are brews with an alcohol level volume less than 0.5%. Speciality malts play a vital role in these beverages as they give a perfect flavour along with the colour and texture of the drink. These drinks are also gaining traction due to the improved taste and wider choices of flavours amongst health conscious consumers as an alternative for sugary drinks. The major markets for these drinks are Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar.”

Analyst, Food & Beverages, Future Market Insights

