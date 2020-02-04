Specialty Lighting Market Is Expected to Reach CAGR of 7.9% by 2027 – OSRAM, Signify Holding, Getinge AB, CREE, Steris, Advanced UV

According to Publisher, the Global Specialty Lighting market accounted for $5.00 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.92 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

Key players profiled in the report include OSRAM, Signify Holding (Formerly Philips Lighting), Getinge AB, CREE, Steris PLC, Advanced Specialty Lighting, Advanced UV, Herbert Waldmann, USHIO, Integra Life sciences, Xylem, Halma, Atlantic Ultraviolet, American Ultraviolet, and Brandon Medical.

Speciality lighting is utilized for an edge beyond standard lighting. It includes a range of items for downlighting, task lighting, straight lighting, accent lighting, power distribution, and under cabinet lighting. These products are made with specific design and functional considerations. They are manufactured with specifications, for example, Tubular lights for aquarium lighting, heat lamps, and night lights are few areas where these bulbs are utilized.

By application, surgical lights segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as they are utilized to help the surgeons, healthcare specialists and other medicinal services during major and even minor surgeries. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Growing participation in music celebrations and expanding urbanization and increase in the number of surgical procedures are driving the market growth in the region.

