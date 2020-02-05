MARKET REPORT
Specialty Resins Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2025
Specialty Resins Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Specialty Resins industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Specialty Resins manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Specialty Resins market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Specialty Resins Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Specialty Resins industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Specialty Resins industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Specialty Resins industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Specialty Resins Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Specialty Resins are included:
competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global specialty resins market by segmenting it in terms of resin, end-use, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for specialty resins in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual end-user segments of the market in all regions.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global specialty resins market. Key players profiled in the report are DowDuPont, BASF SE, Emerald Performance Materials, Arkema, Huntsman International LLC, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Royal DSM, Aldex Chemical Company Limited, Radiant Color NV, International Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Purolite, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Thermax Limited. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.
The report provides the estimated market size of the global specialty resins market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global specialty resins market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, end-user, and region. Market size and forecast for each resin type and end-user segment have been provided for global and regional markets.
Global Specialty Resins Market – Resin Type Analysis
- Vinyl
- Epoxy
- Polyamides
- Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)
- Others
Global Specialty Resins Market – End-user Analysis
- Building & Construction
- Automotive
- Water Treatment
- Marine
- Electrical & Electronics
- Aerospace
- Others
Global Specialty Resins Market – Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify opportunities and market developments
- It provides comparative analysis of various end-users that use specialty resins
- The report also includes major production sites of specialty resins in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers
- It identifies key factors responsible to build the roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the specialty resins market at the global, regional, and country levels
- The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global specialty resins market between 2017 and 2026
- The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the market in order to understand competition level
- Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Specialty Resins market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Distillation SystemMarket to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2018-2026
Global distillation system market was valued US$ 5.94 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 9.82 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.94% during forecast period.
Global distillation system market is segmented into the component, technology, type, industry, operation, process, and region. On the basis of the component, the market is divided into column shells, plates & packing, reboiler & heaters, condenser. Based on technology, a market is divided by fractional, steam, vacuum, and multiple-effect (med). According to type, a market is classified by column still, pot still. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into petroleum & biorefinery, water treatment, food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals. Based on an operation, the market is divided by continuous, batch. According to process, market is segmented into multicomponent, binary. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Increase in demand for distilled water, and crude oil, distilled spirits are creating the demand for distillation systems in the market. Petrochemical refineries and alcoholic beverages are the two dominant application segments of the distillation systems market, for which the growth has increased since the last decade. The shortage of water is a major factor fueling demand for distillation units globally in the water treatment application. Development of the manufacturing sector in developing countries is additionally fueling the distillation systems market growth.
On the basis of operation, Continuous distillation is used for large-scale separation processes and is extensively used in the petroleum, oil, and chemical industries. This operation is mainly used because of its high energy efficiency and high output as compared to batch operation.
The US accounted for the largest market share in the distillation systems market in 2017.The manufacturers of distillation systems in the North America is focusing on the growth of new technologies and improvement of the existing product.
Key players operated in distillation system market are GEA, Alfa Laval, SPX FLOW, Sulzer, Core Laboratories, PILODIST, Anton Paar, Praj Industries, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, EPIC Modular Process Systems, BÃœFA Composite System, and Bosch Packaging Technology.
Scope of Global Distillation System Market:
Global Distillation System Market by Component:
Column shells
Plates & packings
Reboilers & heaters
Condenser
Global Distillation System Market by Technology:
Fractional
Steam
Vacuum
Multiple-effect (MED)
Global Distillation System Market by Type:
Column still
Pot still
Global Distillation System Market by Industry:
Petroleum & bio-refinery
Water treatment
Food
Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Chemicals
Global Distillation System Market by Operation:
Continuous
Batch
Global Distillation System Market by Process:
Multicomponent
Binary
Global Distillation System Market by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Players Operated in Global Distillation System Market:
GEA
Alfa Laval
SPX FLOW
Sulzer
Core Laboratories
PILODIST
Anton Paar
Praj Industries
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering
EPIC Modular Process Systems
BÃœFA Composite System
Bosch Packaging Technology.
Passion Fruit Puree Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2019-2040
The Passion Fruit Puree market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Passion Fruit Puree market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
All the players running in the global Passion Fruit Puree market are elaborated thoroughly in the Passion Fruit Puree market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Passion Fruit Puree market players.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Robert Bosch
Continental AG
Denso Global
Delphi Technologies
Allegro Microsystems
Analog Devices
CTS Corporation
Elmos Semiconductor
Infineon Technologies
TRW Automotive
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Pressure Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Speed Sensor
Position Sensor
O2 & Nox Sensor
Segment by Application
Powertrain/Drivetrain System Sensors
Exhaust System Sensors
Interior/Comfort System Sensor
Safety/Das Sensors
Body Control Sensors
Objectives of the Passion Fruit Puree Market Study:
- To define, describe, and analyze the global Passion Fruit Puree market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region
- To forecast and analyze the Passion Fruit Puree market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To forecast and analyze the Passion Fruit Puree market at country-level for each region
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Passion Fruit Puree market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Passion Fruit Puree market
- To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets
- To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Passion Fruit Puree market
- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
The Passion Fruit Puree market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Passion Fruit Puree market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Passion Fruit Puree market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
After reading the Passion Fruit Puree market report, readers can:
- Identify the factors affecting the Passion Fruit Puree market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.
- Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global Passion Fruit Puree market.
- Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the Passion Fruit Puree in various regions.
- Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global Passion Fruit Puree market.
- Identify the Passion Fruit Puree market impact on various industries.
Water Treatment System Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2018-2026
Global Water Treatment System Market was sized US$ 4.8 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 9.9 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 9.47 % during a forecast period.
Global Water Treatment System market is segmented by technology, by application, and by region. In terms of technology, Water Treatment System market is segmented into Water Softeners, Filtration Methods, Reverse Osmosis, Distillation Systems, Disinfection Methods, and Others. Residential and Non-Residential are application segment of Water Treatment System market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Exponential growth in the global population has exerted considerable pressure on the existing water resources available for human consumption, in turn augmenting the dependence on groundwater owing to its easy availability. However, improper disposal of wastewater generated in agricultural and industrial areas has led to large-scale contamination of groundwater in urban areas, enhancing the global point of entry water treatment systems market by 2026. The growing investments towards the development of efficient point of entry water treatment systems is expected to boost the water treatment systems market growth in the coming years.
On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into water softeners, reverse osmosis systems, distillation systems, disinfection methods, filtration methods, and others. The filtration method segment is projected to witness the highest growth based on technology between 2018 and 2026.
Residential application of the water treatment systems market was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2016. Large, multistore houses generally prefer technology as it is more economical to install the device at the main water inlet than installing multiple water treatment systems. However, higher installation and operational costs may remain a longstanding challenge to the global produced water treatment systems market growth.
North America will remain the dominant market through to 2026, with over 41% share in terms of revenues. From US$ 1.93 Bn recorded in 2017, this region is estimated to exceed US$ 3.5 Bn by 2026 end. Europe and Asia Pacific, collectively registering a market share of nearly 43% in 2017, will remain the major markets over the forecast period as well.
Siemens AG, Aker Solutions, FMC Technologies, Inc., Alderley plc, Veolia, Frames Group, CETCO Energy Services, Aquatech International, Eco-Tec, Schlumberger Limited, Ovivo, ThermoEnergy Corporation, Global Water Engineering, Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., and Miox Corporation, Pentair plc, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Best Water Technology AG, Veolia Environnement S.A, UEZ S.A, Ecolab Inc., Xylem Inc., Hitachi, Toshiba Corporation, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Thermax Ltd, IVRCL, Voltas Limited, 3M, VA TECH WABAG LIMITED, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, METITO Holdings Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Aquarion AG are key players included in the Water Treatment System market.
The Scope of Global Water Treatment System Market:
Global Water Treatment System Market by Technology:
Water Softeners
Filtration Methods
Reverse Osmosis
Distillation Systems
Disinfection Methods
Others
Global Water Treatment System Market by Application:
Residential
Non-Residential
Global Water Treatment System Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Player Analysed in the Global Water Treatment System Market Report:
Siemens AG
Aker Solutions
FMC Technologies Inc.
Alderley plc
Veolia
Frames Group
CETCO Energy Services
Aquatech International
Eco-Tec
Schlumberger Limited
Ovivo
Thermo Energy Corporation
Global Water Engineering
Ecosphere Technologies Inc.
Miox Corporation
Pentair plc
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Danaher Corporation
Best Water Technology AG
Veolia Environnement S.A
UEZ S.A
Ecolab Inc.
Xylem Inc.
Hitachi
Toshiba Corporation
BWT Aktiengesellschaft
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Thermax Ltd
IVRCL
Voltas Limited
3M
VA TECH WABAG LIMITED
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd
METITO Holdings Ltd
Eureka Forbes Ltd
Aquarion AG
- Magnets and Magnetic Materials Market: Comprehensive Analysis of the Development Factors in the Industry
