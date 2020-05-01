MARKET REPORT
Spinal Implants Market Trends 2020 – 2027 || Leading Players – NuVasive Inc., DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical Inc., Aesculap Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Global Spinal Implants Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global spinal implants market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the technological upgradations in spine surgery and surging aging and obese population globally which is increasing the figure of spine deformities.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global spinal implants market are Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Alphatec Spine Inc., K2M Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Stryker, Orthofix Holdings Inc., NuVasive Inc., DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical Inc., Aesculap Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Centinel Spine LLC, Spineart, Reliance Medical Systems, Paradigm Spine, Premia Spine, Exactech Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Lumitex Inc., SpineFrontier Inc., Life Spine Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation among others.
The Spinal Implants market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This Spinal Implants market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.
Market Definition: Global Spinal Implants Market
There is a prevalence of spinal disorders globally which is driving the need for implants. These are instruments which are used at the time of spinal surgery to facilitate fusion, stabilize, correct deformities and strengthen the spine. The spinal implants are made of metals such as stainless steel or titanium and are available in different sizes according to the requirement for treatment. It is also categorized into hooks, cages, pedicles screw, plates and rods. There is a lot of research done to refine implants to improve patient outcomes.
Segmentation: Global Spinal Implants Market
Spinal Implants Market : By Configuration
- Spinal Fusion Devices
- Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices
- Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices
- Spinal Bone Stimulators
- Spine Biologics
Spinal Implants Market : By Procedure
- Open Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Surgery
- Others
Spinal Implants Market : By Material
- Titanium
- Titanium-Alloy
- Stainless Steel
- Plastic
- Others
Spinal Implants Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Spinal Implants Market:
- In June 2019, NuVasive Inc. has announced the launch of new product Modulus TLIF-O. It is a titanium spine implant made for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion procedure. With this launch, the company will expand the product portfolio as well as increase its market share.
- In May 2019, Medtronic announced its acquisition of Titan Spine. The acquisition will expand the product portfolio of Medtronic and it will also strengthen its market share. This deal will establish Medtronic as a key innovator in spinal surgical procedural solutions and it will increase the goodwill in the market.
Spinal Implants Market : Drivers
- The growing geriatric and obese population is driving the growth of the market
- The surging prevalence of spinal disorders is fueling the growth of the market
- The spinal surgery has undergone some innovations which has led to market growth
- The minimally invasive surgery has gained interest among the surgeon which is contributing to the growth of the market
- The bone grafting products is going under technological innovations and developments which is contributing to the growth of the market
Spinal Implants Market : Competitive Analysis
Spinal implants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares spinal implants market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Scope of the Spinal Implants Market Report : –
The report shields the development activities in the Spinal Implants Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Spinal Implants market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.
ENERGY
Power Rental Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast to 2023
The global power rental market reached a value of $9,167.6 million in 2017 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2018–2023).
The market is witnessing growth due to the gross domestic product (GDP) and population rise, natural disasters, and surging demand for power from the events and entertainment industry and emerging economies. Rental power is the temporary electricity generated by rental systems for meeting power requirements. Industries which are located in remote regions without access to permanent electricity supply generally use rental power.
On the basis of fuel type, the power rental market is categorized into gas generators, diesel generators, and others (which include solar fuel-based and gasoline/petrol generators). The market was led by the category of diesel generators during the historical period (2013–2017) with more than 75.0% share in 2017. This is attributed to the easy availability of diesel and increasing demand for such generators from the manufacturing and construction sectors. This category is further expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
When end-users are taken into consideration, the power rental market is divided into construction, mining, utilities, industrial, events, oil & gas, and others. The division of others includes manufacturing, residential & commercial buildings, military, and shipping. Among these, the division of utilities contributed more than 45.0% revenue to the market in 2017, and it is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. This is due to the presence of various thermal power plants which require steady power supply during maintenance, conversion, or shut down.
GLOBAL POWER RENTAL MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Fuel Type
- Diesel generators
- Gas generators
- Others (gasoline, hydrogen, and solar generators)
By Application
- Prime power
- Standby power
- Continuous power
By End User
- Utilities
- Oil and gas
- Industrial
- Construction
- Events
- Mining
- Others (shipping, manufacturing, residential and commercial buildings, and military)
By Power Rating
- Up to 50 kW
- 51 kW–500 kW
- 501 kW–2,500 kW
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
MARKET REPORT
Forecast On Ready To Use Glass Microspheres Market Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2020
In this report, the global Glass Microspheres market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Glass Microspheres market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Glass Microspheres market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Glass Microspheres market report include:
3M
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku
Trelleborg AB
Luminex Corporation
Momentive Performance Materials
Chase Corporation
Potters Industries
Sigmund Lindner
MO SCI Corporation
Polysciences
Sphertotech
Dennert Poraver
Bangs Laboratories
Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere
The Kish
Asia Pacific Microspheres
Advanced Polymers
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Hollow
Solid
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Construction Composites
Medical Technology
Life Science & Biotechnology
Paints & Coatings
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Oil & Gas
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of Glass Microspheres Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Glass Microspheres market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Glass Microspheres manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Glass Microspheres market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Glass Microspheres market.
MARKET REPORT
CAGR of 6.04%, Automotive Fleet Leasing Market Is Booming Worldwide | ARI (New Jersey), LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Netherland)
Global Automotive Fleet Leasing Market research report is an in-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market region wise. The Research report presents a complete valuation of the Market and contains a forthcoming trend, current growth factors, attentive views, facts, and industry – validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Automotive Fleet Leasing Forecast till 2025. Some are the key players taken under analysis for these studies are ARI (New Jersey), LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Netherland), Sixt Leasing SE (Germany), Glesby Marks (U.S.), AutoFlex AFV (U.S.), Velcor Leasing Corporation (U.S.), Caldwell fleet leasing (U.S.), Wheel, Inc. (U.S.), PRO Leasing Services (U.S.), Jim Pattison Lease (Canada).
Globally, the market for automotive fleet leasing market is growing at a CAGR of 6.04% during forecasted period (2017-2023). Fleet lease vehicles are used by all sorts of commercial and public operations. IT Industries, Food & Beverages sector needs vehicles that meet their specific needs, along with the ability to turn repairs and other problems rather than deal with them internally. Leasing such vehicles, it also reduces prices. Moreover, it also provide tax benefits, which vary according to lease type.
Essential Features & key highlights of the report:
Key players:
ARI (New Jersey), LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Netherland), Sixt Leasing SE (Germany), Glesby Marks (U.S.), AutoFlex AFV (U.S.), Velcor Leasing Corporation (U.S.), Caldwell fleet leasing (U.S.), Wheel, Inc. (U.S.), PRO Leasing Services (U.S.), Jim Pattison Lease (Canada).
North America accounted for the largest market share of 33.17% in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period.U.S. is expected to dominate the market in North America. U.S. is referred as major contributor for the automotive industry and demand for passenger cars, LCV and HCV has increased substantially due to the rising migrants. Moreover, rental car companies, which make up the largest customer segment in the US fleet and lease market. The open-end segment accounted the largest market share beacuse they are primarily used commercial business due to which they posses the higher market share in the market. Theyoffers greater control of asset utilization and disposal. It is usually for 12 months and can terminate the agreement at any point after the end of the term. At the end of the leasing term, the customer is responsible for any excessive damage or additional mileage overages.The passenger vehicles account for more than 50% of the global vehicle production. With the rise in income levels, the passenger vehicle segment has witnessed a significant rise in production and sales. High demand for automobiles is primarily driven by rising demand of passenger car among large pool of population, increasing per capita income in emerging countries, and expansion of global auto-manufacturers into new emerging markets and others. the market is driven by various factors such as growing awareness about the benefit of fleet leasing among the customers, the high growth potential for leasing market due to growing demand for leased cars, and people shifting from vehicle purchase to vehicle leasing. there are various factors that can hinder the growth of the market such as pay for the original equipment at the time of collision and restriction in car leasing agreement.
Key Findings
> The global automotive fleet leasing market is expected to reach USD 37,410.9 million by 2023
> Regionally, North- America has the largest market of USD 11,701.0 million by 2023
> China accounted for the largest market share of 46.25% in 2016, with a market value of USD 3,101.6 Million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period. Japan was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 1,926.7 Million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37%.
> On the basis of Lease type, open-ended segment accounted for the largest market share registering CAGR of 6.32% during the forecasted period
> On basis of vehicle type segmentpassenger cars holds the market share of 79.44% in 2016
Geographical Breakdown: Regional and country level analysis covering North America, Europe, China & Japan
|Market Segment by Regions
|2013
|2017
|2022
|Share (%)
|CAGR (2019-2025)
|United States
|xx
|xx
|xx
|xx%
|xx%
|EU
|xx
|xx
|xx
|xx%
|xx%
|Japan
|xx
|xx
|xx
|xx%
|xx%
|China
|xx
|xx
|xx
|xx%
|xx%
|India
|xx
|xx
|xx
|xx%
|xx%
|Southeast Asia
|xx
|xx
|xx
|xx%
|xx%
|Total
|xx
|xx
|xx
|xx%
|xx%
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]
The report provides a basic overview of the Automotive Fleet Leasing industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.
Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Automotive Fleet Leasing industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of Automotive Fleet Leasing based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Automotive Fleet Leasing Market.
The report covers the following chapters
- Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Automotive Fleet Leasing market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis.
• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.
• Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Automotive Fleet Leasing market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.
• PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market.
• Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Automotive Fleet Leasing industry
• Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Automotive Fleet Leasing market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Automotive Fleet Leasing market.
• Global Macro Comparison – The global Automotive Fleet Leasing market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Automotive Fleet Leasing market size, percentage of GDP, and average Automotive Fleet Leasing market expenditure.
• Macro Comparison By Country – The Automotive Fleet Leasing market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Automotive Fleet Leasing market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Automotive Fleet Leasing market expenditure.
• Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region.
• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Fleet Leasing market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.
• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.
• Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.
……..and view more in complete table of Contents
