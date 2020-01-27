Spiritual & Devotional Products Market Foraying into Emerging Economies

Global Spiritual & Devotional Products Market – Introduction

India is projected to become the biggest religion and spirituality market due to followers of different religions in the country. Cultural diversity is a major factor responsible for the expansion of the spiritual & devotional products market. Young entrepreneurs and start-ups are introducing innovative ideas and concepts, and offering various devotional products and services across the globe.

Global Spiritual & Devotional Products Market – Competition Landscape

Bolsius International BV

Bolsius International BV was incorporated in 1870 and is headquartered in KK Schijndel, Netherlands. The company provides a wide range of tea-warmers, rustic and scented candles, tables, and blocks. It produces candles of various shapes and sizes and exports them to over 50 countries across the world.

Delsbo Candle AB

Delsbo Candle AB was incorporated in the year 2004 and is headquartered in Delsbo, Sweden. The company has its manufacturing facility in Delsbo and offers a wide range of stearin based candles across the globe. Currently, it has 21 retail partners globally and is planning to increase the number of retailers.

Sounds True Inc.

Sounds True Inc. was incorporated in the year 1985 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, U.S. The company’s line of business includes the production of theatrical and non-theatrical motion pictures and video tapes. It offers its products and services through its company-owned website across the globe.

Mysore Deep Perfumery House

Mysore Deep Perfumery House was incorporated in the year 1992 and is headquartered in Indore, India. The company offers a wide range of quality products such as agarbatti (incense stick), dhoopbatti (joss stick), edible oils, packaged tea, mosquito coils, natural hair color & henna (dye to color the hair), and soya chunks. Its flagship brand, Zed Black Agarbatti is amongst the top three brands in its category in India. Mysore Deep Perfumery House has around 3000 authorized distributors across India and exports its products to more than 20 countries. The company has offices in the U.S. and Nepal.

Other key players operating in the global spiritual & devotional products market includeThink Solution (Spiritual Shopy), Indo Divine Spiritual Solutions Private Limited, Powerfulhand.com, Tyndale House Publishers, and Shubhkart India Pvt. Ltd. etc.

Global Spiritual & Devotional Products Market – Dynamics

Digital transformation plays a vital role in the revolution of the spiritual & devotional industry

Increase in usage of online music-streaming platforms and applications to listen to different forms of music which includes spiritual & devotional songs is anticipated to drive the spiritual & devotional products market during the forecast period. Companies such as Apple, Amazon Music, YouTube, and different music applications are most commonly used by individuals to listen to devotional music & songs. Rise in penetration of smartphones, Amazon Kindle, and various reading applications are projected to increase the demand for mythological and devotional books in the near future.

Rise in sale of spiritual & devotional products on various e-commerce websites

Boom in e-commerce industry has created lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and distributors in the spiritual & devotional products industry to sell their products through online platforms. Producers and suppliers of spiritual & devotional products are focusing on selling their products on various e-commerce portals to cater to a wide range of consumers across the globe. The promotion of these products through online channels is projected to offer significant opportunities to the spiritual & devotional products market in the forecasted timeline.

